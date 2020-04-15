Aug. 12, 2019. That was my first day as a sportswriter for In The Game, the sports section for the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times, Ralston Recorder and Gretna Breeze.
I graduated from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, in May 2019 and after some searching, interviews and let’s be honest, some begging, I wound up moving to Nebraska for my first job out of college.
You never know what to expect in your first job, but it is safe to say I could not have predicted what was to come in my first nine months on the job.
I was promoted to sports editor in December and by the start of 2020 had already covered three team state championships and one individual state champion.
Then, this winter, I covered two more state championships and was courtside at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln to witness one of the greatest comebacks in Nebraska state championship history.
Fast forward to about a month ago and my world — our world — came to a screeching halt.
At first, I wasn’t so sure the coronavirus was that serious. Then, I got an alert to my phone.
“The NBA has suspended the season indefinitely,” my phone screamed at me.
Oh, OK. It is very serious.
People like to tone down the affect sports has on society and everyday life, but you can’t argue this fact — once major sporting events started getting canceled, people started taking this virus a lot more seriously.
Since the Nebraska high school boys basketball state championships wrapped last month, I came to the realization that the spring sports season was unlikely to happen and summer sports are in deep jeopardy.
If you told me on my first day in August how my first nine months on the job would go, I would have called you crazy. However, that’s life. Expect the unexpected and adapt as needed.
My mom used to tell me growing up, “You can make all the plans you want, just be prepared to throw them out at a moments notice.”
I can’t imagine what high school seniors are going through right now. I played four sports in high school and I remember vividly my last season of all of them. Some memories are better than others, but they are all intact.
From the time I can remember, sports have been a huge part of my life. My mom used to tell me she would come downstairs on Saturday mornings when I was 3 years old and I would be watching SportsCenter, not cartoons.
As a somewhat shy kid, sports were my escape from things I didn’t enjoy. I could forget about anything going on in my life and just play ball.
To the seniors that missed out on their final season of play, I am deeply sorry. Just try to hold onto the memories you made throughout your time in high school.
To the non-seniors, appreciate the grind every single day. The big moments are great, but the times you will remember are the little things. The hangouts with your teammates, the pregame nerves and the feeling of accomplishment.
Trust me, I’ve been there.
