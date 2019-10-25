The Papillion-La Vista South girls cross country team finish in third overall in the Class A state meet with help of three runners placing in the top 10 at Kearney Country Club Friday.
The Titans totaled 85 points while Lincoln East finished with 39 points to win state, as a team.
Kaylie Crews finished in third place, this season, with a time of 18:37.1 to lead the Titans. The junior finished 5.4 seconds better than last season's finish.
In her three state races, Crews has a one title, a third-place and a seventh-place finish.
Olivia Rosenthal placed sixth in her second state race. The sophomore jumped seven spots from last season, including a time difference of 53.4 seconds..
Anna Jennings placed 11th to medal with a time of 19:14, beating her time last year by 14 seconds. In four state meets, the senior placed second, ninth and 11th, this year to finish her Titan career.
Senior Emma Ralston finished 33rd with a time of 20:02.57 and freshman Bethany Schuhmacher placed 47th with a time of 20:18.25, while senior Emma Jones notched 63rd and sophomore Deavion Deleon tallied 92nd to round out the Papio South team.
Gretna's Regan Ehlert and Kayla Adams finished 35th and 56th, respectively. The sophomore Ehlert finished with a time of 20:05.4 and the senior Adams totaled a time of 20:37.4 for the Dragons.
• The Gretna boys cross country team finished in sixth place and Papio South placed seventh in the Class A State Championship at Kearney Country Club Friday.
The Dragons tallied 147 points and the Titans notched 162 points. Lincoln Southwest won the team title with 67 points.
Dillon McNeill medaled with a sixth-place finish to pace the Titans. The senior finished with a time of 16:20. Senior Dillon Johnson finished 29th with a time of 16:59.9.
Junior Zach Jones finished 44th, while junior Peyton Anthony and Luke Sheehan placed 52nd and 65th, respectively. To round out Papio South, senior David Jabens notched 87th and sophomore Dane Oliver added a 100th-place finish.
For Gretna, Kellen McLaughlin finished in ninth place to medal. The senior finished with a time of 16:25.6, while sophomore Colby Erdkamp finished 25th with a time of 16:55.6.
Sophomore Kale Edmonds placed 36th with a time of 17:06.4 and senior Aidan Furley notched 47th with a time of 17:12.5 with junior Cade Suing and freshman Connor Reeson placing 57th and 58th, respectively.
Freshman Abdul Malik Rahmanzai added a 95th-place finish for the Dragons.
Papillion-La Vista's Collin Kotz finished 30th with a time of 17:01.1, while junior Ethan Foix and Jakob Tadlock finished 46th and 48th with times of 17:12.2 and 17:13.2, respectively, for the Monarchs.
Bellevue West's Garrett Parker tallied 38th with a time of 17:08.