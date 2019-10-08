The Bellevue women’s golf team placed first at the Bent Tree Intercollegiate on Sept. 30th and Oct. 1st. The Bruins finished with a team score of 639 to take the team title.
Senior Madison Brooks finished first overall with a score of 157 to lead the Bruins. She shot a 75 in the final round to take the title. Tylah Saifoloi finished second overall with a score of 161 and Allison Temple finished third overall with a score of 162.
Mikayla King finished fifth overall for the Bruins. Bellevue shot an impressive 301 in the final round to win the team title.
The Bellevue men’s golf team finished tied for fourth a the Flyer Intercollegiate. They shot a team score of 615 and finished 39-over par. They were in sixth place after day one and propelled into fourth place after an impressive day two.
Andre Becerra tied for the individual win after shooting a 73 in the first round and 71 in the final round to finish with a 144. Floris-Jan Oosterhof and Tobias Santillan Tambosco both finished tied for 23rd place with scores of 155.
Alex Zillig tied for 56th and Cameron Lampe tied for 61st to round out the scoring for the Bruins.
• The 15th ranked Bellevue University volleyball team swept Peru State (25-16, 25-11, 25-10) on Oct. 1st. This is the Bruins fourth-straight sweep.
The Bruins were led by Olivia Galas, who recorded 28 assists. Sierra Athen and Madi Evans combined for 18 digs, respectively. Andrea Carson finished with nine kills.
On Friday, Bellevue downed No. 4 Viterbo in four sets at home.
The Bruins won the first set 25-19 and the second set 27-25 before falling in the third set 25-21. Bellevue went on to win the fourth set 25-23 for the victory.
Athen tallied 23 kills and 13 digs while Galas finished with 57 assists and Evans added 26 digs. Paige Holdsworth netted 15 digs.
On Saturday, the Bruins won in five sets over Waldorf at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.
Bellevue lost the first two sets 25-22 each before winning the third set 25-13 and the fourth 26-24. In the deciding set, the Bruins captured a 15-6 advantage for the victory.
Andrea Carson and Coree Lipovsky finished with 14 kills each while Galas notched 52 assists and Evans added 24 digs.
Bellevue, who is 17-4 on the season, remains unbeaten against Waldorf, improving to 16-0 in the all-time series are now in a three-way tie, with Viterbo and Dakota State, for first place in the conference standings.
The win was the sixth-straight for the Bruins, who improve to 3-3 in five-set matches this season.
• The Bellevue women’s soccer team shutout Waldorf 3-0 on the road Saturday. The Bruins are 5-4-2 on the season.
Courtney Wallingford opened the scoring in 28th minute and then Emily Weyant scored 56 seconds later for lead 2-0.
Weyant added another goal off an assist by Jayda Noble. This time in the 59th minute for her ninth goal of the season.
Goalie Sabrina Staufenbiel recorded three saves for the her second shutout this season.
• The Bellevue men’s soccer team lost to No. 10 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-3 Oct. 1st.
The Bruins got an early lead after a ninth minute goal from Andy Janssen, but went down 3-1 before the halftime period.
Toby Millward made the score 4-2 after a 61st minute goal and then scored again in the 76th minute to make it 6-3. 7-3 would be the final.
The Bruins were out shot 23-11 in the game and lost the advantage 8-5 on corner kicks to Oklahoma Wesleyan.
On Saturday, the Bruins took on Dordt at Tranquility Park, where they won 5-1.
In the fifth minute, Finlay Bloodworth kicked a cross from one sideline to the other to find Inaki Aldao. Aldao headed the ball off the crossbar into the net.
In the 14th minute, Millward put a free kick into the box that ended up at Andy Wilkinson’s feet. After his first shot was blocked, his rebound shot netted a goal for his first of the season.
Four minutes later, Aldao made a one timer for his second goal. After a pass from Millward, Ricky Reyes connected with Aldao in the box for the goal.
Dordt got on the scoreboard in the 85th minute to trail 3-1 before Bellevue’s Marvin Ramirez controlled a rebound and netted another score for a 4-1 lead.
Jaeger Erickson added another goal in the 89th minute by tucking the ball inside the far post. Morgan Penn assisted on the play.
AJ Jarvis finished with three saves and the Bruins out-shot the Dordt 23-5.
• The Bellevue cross country team finished 11th in the Briar Cliff Invite at Adams Nature Preserve Saturday.
Four Bruin men posted career best personal records in the race. Chris Casart, who placed 36th, with a personal best time of 27:02.3. Cole Wagner was nearly a minute better than his previous best time this season with a time of 27:31.4 to finish 49th while Edrei Murillo came 71st in a time of 28:28.5.
Aaron Newton bested his previous best time by a minute and a half with a time of 28:48.0 to place 82nd and Salah Hilowle came across in 120th place in a time of 31:04.3 for a PR.
In the women’s race, all six Bellevue University women’s cross country runners recorded season bests.
For the first time this season, Alisiara Hobbs led the Bruins across the finish line. She cut over 90 seconds from her personal best, running the race in 19:51.4 for an eighth place finish. Additionally, she became the first Bruin to break the 20-minute barrier.
Bellevue’s Lorena Ramirez finished in 11th place and also broke the 20-minute barrier with a time of 19:54.3. Isabelle Gonzalez and Maiwut Dar placed 62nd and 64th with PR’s of 20:50.3 and 20:53.2, respectively.
Dayana Montano-Salama and Diana Montano-Salama finished with personal best times of 22:51.0 and 24:26.8 to finish 109th and 121st, respectively.