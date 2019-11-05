The Bellevue women’s basketball team swept the BU/NCC Classic over the weekend to move to 4-1 on the season.
On Friday, the Bruins defeated Midland 78-69. The Bruins outscored Midland 22-12 in the third quarter to take the lead.
The Bruins were led by Faith Ross, who finished with 24 points. Elexis Martinez recorded a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Jamie Winkler recorded 14 points and three assists.
On Saturday, the Bruins defeated Cottey College 83-41. The Bruins outscored Cottey 24-9 in the second quarter to pull away in this one.
Martinez recorded another double-double, putting up 17 points and 14 rebounds. These were both game highs for Bellevue.
Jamie Winkler added 15 points and Jerrene Richardson put up 12 points to help fuel the blow out victory.
Bellevue also defeated College of St. Mary 89-67 Oct. 29th.
Cassie Jones led the way for the Bruins with 16 points off the bench. Jerrene Richardson finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
Martinez finished with 13 points and Faith Ross added 12. Winkler finished in double figures for the third straight game, finishing with 12 points and six assists.
The Bruins started the game on a 16-2 run. They held a 45-33 lead at halftime.
• The Bellevue men’s basketball team went 0-2 in the Bu/NCC Classic over the weekend to fall to 2-2 on the season. The No. 22 ranked Bruins lost to Briar Cliff 81-76 on Friday and dropped a close game against Haskell Indian Nations 90-87 on Saturday.
Against Briar Cliff, the Bruins were led by Jemeil King’s 16 points. Isaiah Bates finished with 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting and Lewis Hayes added 11 points off the bench.
Jaron Dickson finished with eight rebounds and King added four rebounds and five assists. Niamey Harris added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Against Haskell Indian Nations, the Bruins were led by Connor Dukes, who had 23 points with five three-pointers. Amenofis Mitchell, Jaylen Wiltz and Dickson all recorded 11 points for the Bruins.
King finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
• The BU men’s golf team finished third at the Southern Plains Classic on Tuesday, Oct. 29th. The Bruins finished with a team score of 914.
Alex Zillig led the way for the Bruins, finishing tenth with a score of 7-over par. Floris Jan-Oosterhof finished tied for 13th and was 10-over par. Jan-Oosterhof was the top golfer for Bellevue in the final round, shooting a 1-over par 73.
Andre Beccera finished 18th and was 15-over par. Cameron Lampe finished 22nd and Rodrigo Navarette finished 27th to round out the scoring for the Bruins.
Oklahoma City took home the team title with a team score of 880.
• The Bruins volleyball team defeated College of St. Mary in four sets on Tuesday, Oct. 29th.
The Bruins won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-13, lost the third set 17-25 and won the match with a fourth set victory 25-20.
Paige Holdsworth finished with 16 kills and 23 digs to lead the Bruins. Sierra Athen finished with 16 kills and 16 digs, her 16th double-double of the season. This leads the team.
Olivia Galas finished with 49 assists, seven kills and seven digs. Rosa Reed-Bouley finished with nine kills and Madi Evans finished with 17 digs.
The Bruins lost 3-1 to No. 6 Viterbo on Friday. The Bruins dropped the first set 25-14, won the second set 26-24, then lost the next two 25-16 and 25-13 to drop the match.
Athen led the way with 10 kills and Evans added 12 digs.
Bellevue defeated Waldorf in four sets 3-1 on Saturday to move to 25-6 on the year and 10-3 in the NSAA.
Athen and Lipovsky each recorded 12 kills. Evans finished with 16 digs and Holdsworth added 13 digs for the Bruins.
• The Bellevue men’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Waldorf for the second straight game on Saturday.
This game stayed tied all the way until the 88th minute, when Waldorf’s Guilherme Alencar broke through with the deciding goal.
Bellevue held the shot advantage 13-11 and the shots on goal advantage 4-2. The Bruins fall to 7-9-2 on the season.
• The Bellevue women’s soccer team defeated Waldorf 2-0 to move to 6-6-2 on the season.
Saskia Pepel scored both goals for the Bruins in the 19th minute and 33rd minute.
Waldorf held the shot advantage 17-16, but the Bruins held the shot on goal advantage 12-8.