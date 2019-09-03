The No. 22 ranked Bellevue volleyball team hosted the Go.Sarpy.com Labor Day Classic at the Lied Activity Center Thursday through Saturday. The Bruins finished 4-0 in the 25-team tournament.
Out of the four games, the Bruins held a 12-3 advantage in set wins.
Bellevue beat one ranked team and added another against a team receiving votes in the poll.
The Bruins are 9-2 on the season with their only two losses coming against top 10 teams. They travel to Missouri for a Thursday contest against College of Ozarks and a Friday game against No. 17 Central Methodist.
Bellevue 3, Lourdes 0 — The Bruins opened the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic by winning each set by over 10 points for the sweep. Sierra Athen and Coree Lipovsky totaled 12 and 11 kills, respectively, while Olivia Galas racked up 31 assists. Athen’s added 18 digs.
Bellevue 3, Westmont 1 - Bellevue took down No. 23 ranked Westmont at the Lied Activity Center Friday. The Bruins won 25-22, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-18.
Athen recorded 14 kills while Lipovsky and Olivia Carson added 13 and 12, respectively. Athen added 12 digs with Madi Evans and Galas each having 11 digs.
Bellevue 3, Southwestern Assemblies of God 0 - The Bruins won 25-22, 26-24 and 25-22 for the sweep. Athen totaled 14 kills and 11 digs in the contest. Galas added 37 assistsm while Carson recorded 10 kills.
Bellevue 3, Carroll 2 - Bellevue won 27-25, 25-21, 12-25, 18-25 and 15-12 to the close victory to end the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic. Athen and Carson combined for 32 kills while Evans added 15 digs. Sidney Craig, Galas and Paige Holdsworth each tallied 11 digs with Galas adding 50 assists.
• The no. 14 Bellevue University men’s soccer team dropped a close match Wednesday, August 28th, to the No. 20 Columbia (Mo.) Cougars. This was a battle of ranked opponents and was tight all the way through until the Cougars finally broke through in the 76th minute.
At halftime, the Cougars held the shot advantage at 8-3 but neither team could break the tie. The second half stayed this way through the first 30 minutes until the Cougars Lesia Thetsane scored a set piece goal in the 76th minute to give the cougars a 1-0 lead.
This would end up being the final score as the Bruins never could crack the Cougar defense and were held to just five shots and two shots on goal. Inaki Aldao and Alex Cuenca were the two Bruins that were able to put shots on goal
The Bruins then went back on the road to face Sterling. Bellevue lost 2-0 to move to 1-4 on the season.
Sterling scored goals in the 17th and 30th minute to take a 2-0 lead. Andy Janssen scored for the Bruins in the 33rd minute before neither team scored the rest of the way.
Goalie AJ Jarvis recorded five saves. Bellevue out shot Sterling 29-8 in the game.
• The Bellevue University women’s soccer team fell to 2-2 on the season Wednesday, August 28th, as they lost a close 1-0 match to Columbia (Mo.). Even though the Cougars held a 23-3 shot advantage, they were only able to put one in the net thanks to some outstanding goal keeping from Sabrina Staufenbiel.
The Cougars dominated possession in the fist half, holding the shot advantage 12-2, but could not get past Staufenbiel and went into halftime tied 0-0. Then, in the 65th minute, Molly Klein was able to net the tiebreaker off an assist from Emma Laney.
This would be the deciding goal as the Bruins could not get past the stifling Cougar defense and finished with just three shots and two shots on goal.
Bellevue then traveled to Iowa to face Northwestern on Saturday. The Bruins lost 2-0 to move to 2-3 on the season.
Northwestern scored in the 23rd and 66th minute in the win.