The Bellevue University men’s soccer team looks to continue to build off the success of the 2018 season.
The 15th ranked Bruins head into 2019 after finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time in any sport in BU history and making the second round of the NAIA National Tournament last season.
It was the Bruins first national tournament since 2015 and first under Bellevue head coach Mark Heath-Preston.
Heath-Preston, who holds four individual Bruin records as a player, enters his fourth season leading the Bruins. He finished with a 18-2-2 record last season on his way to be named NSAA’s Coach of the Year for the second-straight season.
BU lost seven seniors from last season, including five midfielders. But midfielder Finlay Bloodworth returns as the lone senior on the squad this season. Bloodworth tallied four goals, including two game-winning goals in 21 games started last season.
Even though the Bruins lost a handful at the position, it could be the most depth on the team with 13 total at the position.
Also, the Bruins welcome 10 incoming freshman to the team, including midfielder Eli Brown, defender Alex Cuenca, forward Andy Janssen, defender Ramy Katit, midfielder Joel Roesler, forward Jan Scheiwiler and midfielder Federico Umani Ronchi.
Three other freshmen in midfielder John Cover, midfielder Nate Fibich and defender Zac Voss enter the Bruin program from Gretna High School.
The strength of the team will come from the junior class that’s made up of 11 players. Forward Inaki Aldao (14) and middle fielder Toby Millward (10) are the top two goal scores from last season with both earning NAIA All-America honors for their performances during their sophomore season.
Junior goalie AJ Jarvis returns to the box after a stellar sophomore campaign where he started all 22 games with 78 saves for a .830 save percentage and allowed only 0.71 goals per game. He was named all-A.I.I Goalkeeper of the Year.
Junior Harry Wray, who redshirted last season, and JUCO transfer Alejandro Reynolds will provide depth behind Jarvis in the box.
On defense, the Bruins will look for a few players to step up. Junior Andy Wilkinson returns with the most experience on the back end by starting 20 games with two goals in 2018. Junior Brannon McIntosh played in seven games with one goal.
Beyond those two, BU will rely on incoming freshman and redshirt freshmen Eduardo Castillo.
After Aldao, the forward position is thin. Junior Jack Finocchiaro played in 11 games with one start and Jaeger Erickson redshirted last season. The other two forwards are freshmen, so the Bruins might have to look at one of the 13 midfielders to help at the position.
Bellevue also added former Bruin Scott Robertson to the coaching staff. He joins Graeme Eaglesham as an assistant coach and replaces former assistant Tom White, who accepted the position at the Bellevue women’s soccer head coach.
As for Robertson, he was a goalie at Bellevue from 2013-2015.
Since finishing his collegiate career, Roberston was as assistant for Elkhorn South in 2014 before helping coach the Nebraska Olympic Development Program from 2014-15 and 2017.
During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Robertson was an associate men’s soccer coach at Hastings helping them earn back-to-back GPAC Championships, including an undefeated season in 2016. He also helped coach the Gretna Soccer Club in 2017.
Since entering the North Star Athletic Association in 2015, Heath-Preston is 12-0 in conference play from 16-18, while Bellevue finished 3-0-1 in the year before Heath-Preston was named head coach.
The Bruins have some holes to fill, but have the talent to keep the momentum rolling.
The Bruins kick-off their 2019 campaign tomorrow, Thursday, at Morningside College, who’s receiving ranked votes, with a 7:30 p.m. start time at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Bruins then play their first home game Tuesdey against Grand View at 7 p.m. at Bryan Stadium. After playing at Bellevue West in previous years, the Bruins will be playing this season at Bryan High School.
After its first two games, Bellevue could be facing top 25 teams in game three and four of the season.
They’ve yet to lose a regular season matchup since Oct. 3, 2017 against Grand View.