The BU men responded after an opening tournament loss at the Waldorf Classic with win over a top 5 team.
The 22nd ranked Bruins started the tournament Friday with an 81-66 loss to Hope International. Bellevue opened the game with an 11-point lead — making nine of its first 11 field goals to lead 13-2 with just over 13 minutes left.
The Royals went the next eight minutes on a 24-12 run before an eventual 44-38 lead at the half.
Bellevue opened the second half on a 18-12 run to tie the game at 36-all and then Hope International used a 12-0 run to pull away late in the game.
Bellevue’s Niamey Harris finished with 17 points while Lewis Hayes notched 12 points and Jemeil King added 11 points and six assists.
In the next game, the Bruins responded with a 79-78 win over No. 3 ranked Wayland Baptist Saturday.
It didn’t come easy though. The Bruins fell behind 20-8 with just under 13 minutes left in the first half for an, eventual, 45-28 deficit at halftime.
The Bruins powered back in the second half. After the Pioneers led by 19 points early in the second half, the Bruins cruised to a seven-point run and then a 13-point run to lead 66-64 with 5:15 left in the game.
After the Bruins led by five points, Wayland Baptist went on a 9-2 run to lead 75-73 with 1:39 left. The Pioneers led 78-76 with 36 seconds left before a missed shot by WBU led to a game-winning three pointer by Bellevue’s Connor Dukes with three seconds left to give Bellevue a one-point lead and the win.
King finished with 22 points while Jaylen Wiltz and Dukes added 12 points each. The Bruins outscored the Pioneers 32-7 on points from the bench.
Bellevue sits with a 4-3 record on the season with the Viterbo University Invitational in La Crosse, Wis. set for Friday and Saturday.
• The BU women finished 1-2 on the week with a regular season game and two tournament games.
The Bruins lost to Kansas Wesleyan 69-61 on Wednesday at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center. It’s Bellevue’s first loss at home this season.
Bellevue opened the first quarter on a 11-2 run to take a 17-13 lead into the second quarter. After a 7-2 run by KWU to open the second quarter, the Bruins scored seven straight to lead 26-20 with six minutes left.
The Coyotes used a 9-3 run to eventually lead 31-30 at halftime.
Trading baskets throught much of the third quarter, the Coyotes finished the quarter on a 7-1 run to lead 53-47 heading to the final quarter.
KWU extended its lead to 63-50 to open the fourth before the Bruins scored four points to trail by nine points. Bellevue cut the deficit to six points, but four-straight points sealed the victory for the Coyotes.
Bellevue’s Elexis Martinez finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds while Jerrene Richardson added 14 points.
Bellevue then traveled to Point Lookout, Mo. for the C of O Lady Bobcat Coke Classic Friday and Saturday.
The Bruins opened the tournament against No. 3 College of the Ozarks, where they lost 69-60.
Both teams struggled in the first quarter with College of the Ozarks leading 12-9 heading to the second quarter. The Bruins were only 4-of-18 from the field in the first quarter.
The Bobcats extended its lead to 17 points in the second quarter before the Bruins finished the first half on a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 33-24 at halftime.
Both teams came out scoring with Bellevue outscoring the Bobcats 26-22 in the quarter. The Bruins finished the third quarter on a 9-2 run to trail only 55-50 heading to the final quarter.
Bellevue trailed by only four points early in the fourth, but the Bobcats extended their lead to 11 points late in the quarter to seal the win.
Bellevue’s Faith Ross scored 16 points, including 11 coming in the second half. Martinez and Richardson tallied 10 points each with Martinez adding 10 rebounds.
The Bruins responded Saturday with a 76-58 win over John Brown, in which Bellevue never trailed in the game.
The Bruins opened the first quarter with a 9-0 lead before John Brown went on a 15-6 run for an eventual 19-15 Bellevue lead heading to the second quarter.
Bellevue extended its lead to 11 points in the second quarter before leading 43-38 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Golden Eagles cut the deficit to six points at the midway point before the Bruins finished the quarter on a 14-9 run to lead 60-49 heading to the final quarter.
The Bruins closed out the game by only allowing nine points in the final quarter and scoring 16 points for a 76-58 final.
Martinez finished with 22 points, while Richardson totaled 19 points and Cassie Jones adding 11 points.