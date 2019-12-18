Bryan 103, Fremont 102 — In one of the highest scoring games of the season, Bryan used a 37-point fourth quarter to take the victory. Jai’Lyn Spears went off for 42 points and eight rebounds. Darwin Loftin recorded 19 points, DeAndre Clayton recorded 18 points and Lam Kuang finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Bellevue East 78, Lincoln Northeast 70 (OT) — The Chieftains pulled out a huge victory in overtime over Lincoln Northeast. The Chieftains finished with five players in double-digit scoring. Joey Skoff and TK Barnett recorded 23 and 21 points, respectively. Lavonte Howard (12), Gage Dengel (12) and Ater Louis (10) also finished in double-figures for Bellevue East.
Louis and Dengel recorded 12 and 10 rebounds for the Chieftains, respectively. Skoff finished with five rebounds and four steals.
Bellevue West 60, Bellevue East 48 — The Thunderbirds outscored the Chieftains 19-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away with this one. John Shanklin finished with 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field. Shanklin added nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Louis Fidler finished with 14 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
For Bellevue East, Skoff continued his hot scoring streak, recording 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Lavonte Howard finished with 12 points. Louis added eight points and seven rebounds. Dengel also recorded seven points and seven rebounds.
Bellevue West 72, Benson 56 — Fidler finished with 28 points, shooting 11-for-17 from the field and 2-for-4 from behind the arc. Shanklin recorded 12 points and shot 6-for-7 from the field. Shanklin added five rebounds. The Thunderbirds scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Frankie Fidler added 10 points.
Bennington 68, Gross Catholic 23 — Bennington took a 25-8 lead in the first quarter and used that momentum to take the victory. Zach Mandolfo led the Cougars with six points, three rebounds and two steals. Colby Schrage finished with four points on 2-for-4 shooting from the field.
Papillion-La Vista 82, Omaha North 58 — Luke Lindenmeyer led the way in this high scoring affair for the Monarchs, recording 21 points and four rebounds. Kyle Ingwerson finished with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added 10 rebounds. Chase Lett finished with 11 points and was perfect from the field. Preston Kellogg recorded 16 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs.
Creighton Prep 60, Papillion-La Vista 49 - Joey Hylok and Owen McLaughlin finished with 12 points each to lead the Monarchs. Hylok finished 2-for-2 from behind the line. McLaughlin finished with four steals and Hylok recorded three. Kellogg finished with seven points and five rebounds.
Hastings 65, Ralston 51 — The Rams out scored Hastings 13-11 in the first quarter, but lost the next three to drop the contest. Chaz Cullum did not play due to an illness. Joey McEvoy finished with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. McEvoy also finished with six rebounds and three assists. Drew Anderson added 15 points and six rebounds. Luke Ranck recorded 12 points and eight rebounds, five on the offensive side of the ball.
Mount Michael 72, Ralston 50 — The Rams had a 37-32 lead going into halftime, but only managed one point in the fourth quarter and were outscored 40-13 in the second half.
Elkhorn 51, Platteview 34 — The Trojans struggled to get going offensively in this one and could not mount a comeback after going down 25-15 at the half. Freshman Connor Millikan finished with 18 points and senior Trey Brotzki finished with eight points.
Platteview 58, Arlington 37 — The Trojans used a 17-8 advantage after the first quarter. They went into the half with a 27-20 lead and held that lead the entire game.
Connor Millikan recorded 20 points and six assists and Trey Brotzki finished with 18 points and five assists.