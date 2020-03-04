Bellevue University, the top seed in the North Star Athletic Association post-season tourney, fell 68-66 to Waldorf in a semifinal contest.
Despite four Bruins scoring in double figures, the Vikings stole the game away with a buzzer- beating shot, sending the Bruins home from the NSAA tournament in Watertown, S.D.
The Bruins were led by Lewis Hayes with 19 points Jemeil King was near a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jaron Dickson and Niamey Harris each scored 10 points for the Bruins.
In a home opening-round contest on Feb. 25, the Bruins knocked off Presentation 62-63 to advance to the conference’s seminfinals.
The Bruins stayed in command for the great majority of the game, however, the Saints did enough to never let the deficit exceed 12 points.
Three Bruins scored in double figures. Jaylen Wiltz lead all scorers with 21 points, Connor Dukes also had strong night scoring, and Hayes added 10.