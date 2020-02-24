The Bellevue indoor distance team capped off their season with a solid showing in their first ever conference championships.
Lorena Ramirez captured her third consecutive All-Conference award (2019 Outdoor 5K, 2019 Cross Country and now 2020 Indoor 5K). Lorena finished 3rd in 19:19.27, a whopping 40 second personal best from her outdoor PR from last Spring.
Chris Casart followed that with a fifth place finish in the men’s 5K, running 16:57.22. This was an indoor personal best for Casart. Those were the scoring Bruins for the meet.
Lorena came back to place 7th in the women’s 3,000 meter run. Edrei Murillo had finishes of 8th and 10th respectively in the 5,000 meters and mile. Cole Wagner was BU’s lone entrant in the 3,000 meters and finished 11th.
For the women, Alisiara Hobbs finished 9th with Dayana Montano-Salama 11th and sister Diana 13th in the mile. Dayana and Diana came back to finish 13th and 14th in the 3,000.
The Bruins will now have a solid foundation to build on come outdoor track and cross country.