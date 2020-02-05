Bellevue University’s basketball programs keep on rolling as both the men and women picked up at least one victory over the past week.
The women’s team picked up two North Star Athletic Association wins as they topped Waldorf on the road 72-59 on Friday.
The Bruin’s Elexis Martinez had a double-double as she led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Khalilah Holloway provided 14 points from the bench.
The Bruins then beat Viterbo 81-72 on Saturday as Faith Ross led the the squad with 20 points to improve Bellevue’s record to their current position at 15-9 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
The men’s team started the week off on a rough note as its six-game win streak was snapped, and was handed its first North Star Athletic Association loss of the year - losing 72-71 to Waldorf 72-71.
Lewis Hayes led the Bruins and all scorers with 21 points.
The Bruins bounced back the next night with a 73-65 road win on Saturday at Viterbo.
The Bruins shot 60 percent from the floor to help themselves bounce back into the win column and push their record up to 17-7 and 7-1 in conference play.
Jemeil King led the Bruins as well as all scorers with 21 points in the win this past Saturday.
The men and women play at Mayville State on Friday and then stay on the road the next night to face Presentation..