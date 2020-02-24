The Bruin softball team hosted their second doubleheader of the season when Northwestern(Iowa) came to town.
After the Red Raiders(5-3) claimed the first game 8-3, thus handing Bellevue softball their first loss of the season, the Bruins(3-1) answered back by winning game two 3-1.
In game one, the Red Raiders broke the ice with a run in the top of the second, the Bruins quickly responded with three runs at the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. The Red Raiders would make it 3-2 after the third inning before taking the lead for good in the top of the fifth inning.
In game two, Bellevue scored right away at the bottom of the first inning, it would remain 1-0 until the fourth inning when the visitors would tie up the game at 1-1 midway through the fourth.
Bellevue did not waste anytime regaining their lead though as they scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and held off Northwestern from there onward.
Ellie Bliemeister, Emily Rochford, and Ashley Young all hit doubles for the Bruins within game two’s win.
• Bruin baseball went on the road this past weekend to take on Southwestern College in Kansas. The Bruins were swept by the Builders by scores of 8-4, 9-2, and 3-2, occurring in that order.
With this sweep, the Bruins have lost five straight, and will look to put a halt to this skid this Saturday as they go against Mount Vernon Nazarene in Lake Wales, Florida.