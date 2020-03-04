The Bellevue baseball team snapped out of their five game losing skid with a very solid weekend in Lake Wales, Florida that gave the Bruins three wins.
The Bruins started with an authoritative 11-2 win over Mount Vernon Nazarene on Saturday.
The Bruins had 12 hits on the way to the win.
Andrew Ishii had a great game with two hits for doubles, two RBIs and a two run homer. Payton Higgins hit a solo home run.
On Sunday the Bruins played a double header against Siena Heights.
The first game took extra innings to decide, but thanks to 13 hits and eight doubles the Bruins prevailed over the Saints 5-4 in 11 innings.
Zach Diehl had a a superb game going four for six at the plate and hit four of the Bruins eight doubles, including a one out hit for double in the 11th inning to hand the Bruins the win.
The Bruins and saints went at it again on Sunday soon after game one.
Game two was not as close as Bellevue cruised to a 9-1 victory thanks to 12 hits while allowing just on hit to the Saints.
Bruin baseball now improves their record to 6-7 overall and will continue their tenure in Florida until Saturday with seven games this week.
• Bellevue Softball took a trip to Kissimmee, FL for three games this past Sunday.
Sunday’s slate of games began with a 8-2 loss to Northwestern Ohio as four errors plagued the Bruins.
Bellevue responded with a strong showing against Cleary where the Bruins won 10-2 in five innings.
Ellie Bliemeister had a perfect day at the plate going four for four and with two hits for doubles and had three RBIs.
Emily Rochford and Randi Henry each hit home runs for Bellevue as well.
The Bruins and Cougars met again on Sunday, but the result was not much different as Bellevue shutout Cleary, 7-0.
Madison Machacek led the charge in game two with a hit for a double and a three run homer in the fifth inning.
On Monday afternoon the Bruins softball team took on Bethel (Indiana) where they shutout the Pilots 5-0.
Ellie Bilemeister lead the Bruins with three of the teams 10 hits.
Emily Rochford had a key hit that led to two RBIs for Bellevue as well.
Bellevue also played Sienna Heights later on Monday afternoon.
Five errors doomed the Bruins to a 7-2 defeat.
Bellevue’s two runs came in the bottom of the seventh.
Ashley Young had an RBI in that seventh to avoid the shutout, but the Bruins were unable to overcome the deficit in their final spurt.
Bellevue also played two games on Tuesday with a game against Spring Arbor and NAIA’s fourth ranked Marian (Indiana).
Those results came in too late for publication and will be posted in the March 11th edition of In The Game.