The Bellevue Breeze Track and Field Club will send nine athletes and two relay teams to the USATF National Junior Olympic Championship Meet, which started Monday at the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C.
To qualify for nationals, athletes needed to place in the top 5 in an event at the USATF Region 8 Junior Olympic Championships, which was earlier this month on the campus of Iowa State University. The Breeze club had 14 top-5 finishes.
Three Breeze athletes will compete in a pair of individual events at nationals. Grace Bryant (17-18 girls division) won the triple jump competition with a leap of 11.39 meters while also placing second in the long jump. Natalie Wiles, also in the 17-18 girls division, qualified in two events by placing second in the 3,000-meter run and fourth in the 800.
The only Breeze boy to place in two events was Keynan Cotton, who was competing in the 11-12 division. Cotton won the 100 with a time of 12.55 while adding a runner-up finish in the 200.
Ethan Boerner was the only other individual Breeze athlete to win an event after taking first in the 400 hurdles in the 17-18 boys division. He completed the course in 57.06.
Other Bellevue Breeze national qualifiers:
Soni Hiner, 15-16 boys — A runner-up showing in the 400 sent Hiner to nationals.
Francisco Becerra, 15-16 boys — Becerra placed third in the 3,000 to advance to nationals.
Logan Laughhunn, 15-16 boys — Laughhunn finished one spot behind teammate Becerra to also advance for nationals in the 3,000.
Ambrose Terneus, 15-16 boys — Terneus placed fifth in the decathlon to move to nationals.
Olivia Sattlefield, 17-18 girls — Sattlefield moves on to nationals after a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles.
1,600 relay, 15-16 boys — Hiner, Alexander Boerner, Terneus and Becerra combined to win the relay event in 3:52.32 to move to nationals.
3,200 relay, 15-16 boys — Becerra and Alexander Boerner reach nationals in a second relay event while competing with Gage Morrow and Laughhunn. The team completed the race in first place with a time of 9:56.50.