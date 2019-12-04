Bellevue East
Coach: Chad Mustard
2018-19 record: 6-17
Outlook: The Chieftains have a solid mix of experience and youth coming into their team this season and they will look to make the best of it. Coach Mustard will lean on returning varsity starters Joey Skoff and Gage Dengel. Skoff averaged 17 points per game last season and will look to be an all-metro type player this season. The Chieftains will also look towards Ater Louis, Tre Norman, LaVonte Howard and Paul Schuyler to play larger roles this season and help the Chieftains improve their record from last season.
Bellevue West
Coach: Doug Woodard
2018-19 record: 26-2
Outlook: The Thunderbirds will look to be a player in the state championship conversation this season. They are led by Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn who will look to solidify himself as one of the top players in the state. John Shanklin, Louis Fidler and David Nour are all returning varsity starters for Coach Woodard as well. The Thunderbirds will also look towards Frankie Fidler, Tre Hepburn and Owen Woodard to help provide depth.
Gretna
Coach: Brad Feeken
2018-19 record: 15-4
Outlook: Gretna is coming off an impressive 15-4 season and will look to use that momentum heading into this season. The Dragons are returning Ely Doble, Hershal Vuksich, Zach Wiese and Trevor Marshall. They will also look to Clay Frost to provide depth. The Dragons are talented but they have a tough early schedule that will test them.
Gross
Coach: Tim Powers
2018-19 record: 5-18
Outlook: Gross will look to improve upon last seasons win total with improved scoring and depth. The Cougars will look to Thomas Anderson, Colby Schrage, Nathan Magnussen and Zack Mandolfo. They will also look to Preston Higginbotham, Kyle Capece, Dylan McMullin and Aaron Correa will provide depth for Gross and look to become reliable varsity scorers.
Omaha Bryan
Coach: Terrance O’Donnell
2018-19 record: 14-11
Outlook: The Bears have a talented but very young team. They will need to prioritize defense to help them get their consistent offense going. Deandre Clayton, Lam Kuany, Jai’lyn Spears, Darwin Loftin Jr. and Tywon Terrell will all look to take on a bigger role for the Bears this season. They will need younger guys to provide depth and improve their scoring.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Dan Moore
2018-19 record: 4-19
Outlook: The Monarchs are returning many players that should help them improve upon their record this season. They are returning everyone and will look to Preston Kellogg, Owen McLaughlin, Kyle Ingwerson, Luke Lindenmeyer and Jacob Rodriguez to lead the team this season and provide experience. Joey Hylok, Matt Adamek and Chase Lett will provide depth for the Monarchs.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Joel Hueser
2018-19 record: 14-12
Outlook: The Titans will look towards Jared Mattley and Thaison Glenn to lead the way as their highly skilled guards. Mattley averaged 15.3 points per game last season and should be able to further improve upon that number. Tyler Culp is a great ball handler for Titans while Graham Cassoutt and Daniel Brocaille provide length and height for Papio South. Josiah Beckenhauer, Danair Dempsey and Tyler Lee will provide depth for the Titans.
Platteview
Coach: Tim Brotzki
2018-19 record: 17-9
Outlook: The Trojans are returning four starters from an impressive team last season and will look to improve upon that record even more. Trey Brotzki, Tyler Riley, Paxton Swanson and Braxton Karnik are all returning varsity starters for the Trojans. Tanner Millikan, Jake Heiman, Braden Johnson and Connor Millikan will provide depth.
Ralston
Coach: Bo Buettenback
2018-19 record: 7-17
Outlook: Chaz Cullum and Drew Anderson are both returning after averaging 15 points per game a piece last season. Juniors Jeff Evans, Roy Buettenback and Joey McEvoy. The Rams have talent and experience and will look to improve their record from last season.