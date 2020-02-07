The No. 6 ranked Papillion-La Vista Monarchs improved to 17-2 on the season after holding off Bellevue West 58-52 on Friday night.
The Monarchs got out to a quick 5-2 lead after a pair of Lindsey Ingwerson free throws. Bellevue West did a good job in the first quarter of thwarting the Monarchs runs and keeping the game close.
Olivia Boudreau had a great opening half, getting her hands in the Thunderbirds passing lanes and creating multiple fast break opportunities for the Monarchs to capitalize on.
In the second quarter, the Monarchs were able to create some separation, going up 30-20 and leading 32-20 at the half.
The Monarch defense were able to lock up in the second quarter, holding the Thunderbirds to just seven second quarter points.
Bellevue West scored first in the second half, cutting the Monarch lead to eight.
The Monarchs were able to push the lead to 35-23 and then 41-28 after a Boudreau three-pointer and a Brooklyn Wrice bucket and foul.
Emma Chrisman cut into the Monarch lead with a pair of free throws to make the score 41-30 Papio with 3:34 left in the third quarter.
The Monarchs continued to crash the offensive glass, creating multiple second chance opportunities as they have done so well all season.
Taryn Wharton knocked down a three-pointer for West, making the score 41-33.
Chrisman then knocked down a three-pointer for West to make the score 41-36 with West being on an 8-0 run.
Boudreau tacked on two more to her scoring total to push the Papio lead to seven and break into the West scoring run.
Then as if on cue, Boudreau knocked down a three-pointer from the corner to push the Monarch lead back to ten.
Papio closed out the third quarter with their own 8-0 run to negate the previous run from the Thunderbirds. The Monarchs led 48-36 after the third quarter.
Jenna Hoelscher knocked down a three-pointer in the corner to make the score 51-40 Monarchs after the Thunderbirds got four straight points.
The Thunderbirds then went on a 7-0 run to make the score 51-47 and jolt life back into the team with 3:40 left in the game. Papio answered with a basket to push the lead back out to six.
Emma Chrisman then knocked down a three-pointer and the Thunderbirds got a steal on the other end.
Maggie Vasa converted an and-one for Papio with a minute and a half left to make the score 57-50 Monarchs. Papio would then use the clock on offense and make stops on defense to hang on for a 58-52 victory.
