Platteview and Ralston finished first and second, respectively, in the District B-1 girls meet at Waverly High School Thursday. The Trojans finished with 32 points and the Rams tallied 46 points to qualify for state as a team.
Gross finished in eighth place.
Ralston’s Jayden Harrington won first place with a time of 19:50.72 while Ralston’s Raquel Skerston finished second with a time of 20:23.72 and Platteview’s Madison Nash placed third with a time of 20:54.9.
To round out Platteview, Clair Kallhoff tallied seventh place with a time of 21:46.73 while Emma Middleton notched eighth place with a time of 21:59.37 and Allison Kuhl added a 14th-place finish with a time of 22:30.39.
Ralston’s Samantha Willits finished in 10th place with a time of 22:07.84 to round out the top 15 for the Rams.
Rachel Culhane of Gross placed 18th and Jaycee Billings finished 25th.
• In the boy’s race, Ralston placed runner up with 29 points to qualify as a team while Platteview and Gross finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Ralston’s Noble Valerio-Boster placed second with a time of 17:09.85 and Merlin Padilla finished in fifth place with a time of 17:40.13. Brody Hinks notched 10th place with a time of 18:08.54 while Alec Kelsey and Kevin Santos placed 12th and 15th, respectively, to round out the top 15.
Platteview’s Evan Vertuli placed ninth with a time of 18:07.6 and Ryan Tolliver finished 14th with a time of 18:31.24 for the two Trojans to qualify individually for state.
Gross Catholic’s Owen Nolte finished 28th while Daniel Winkelman and Kyle Wozniak placed 32nd and 33rd, respectively.
• Cornerstone Christian boys cross country team finished in second place with 70 points in the District D-1 meet at Camp Kateri-McCool Junction Thursday.
Ethan Haeder placed seventh with a time of 18:12.96 and Gabriel Poppen finished in 13th place with a 18:30.47. Landon Tarr, Jake Barnard, Ashton Hughes and Justin Sherman join the boys team that qualified for state.
The Cornerstone girls placed sixth with 93 points with Brekyn Kok placed 10th with a time of 22:14.7 to qualify for state.