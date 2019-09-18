Jevyon Ducker got the Thunderbirds on the board before the fans were even settled in their seats.
The Northern Illinois commit broke the first play of the game for a 65 yard touchdown and put Bellevue West up 8-0 to start the contest after a successful two-point conversion.
“He makes it fun to scheme. One thing you have to give credit to is those receivers can block and those lineman take care of the line of scrimmage,” Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman said. “Most of those guys have been playing for a long time and we try to scheme until he is one on one with somebody and we like his chances when he’s one on one. He is so good at dipping his hips and he’s getting fast and running away from people.”
Papio South was able to respond with a long drive that ended with a Trenton Brehm field goal, but those would be the only points scored for the Titans.
Ducker added a 23 yard receiving touchdown and a 79 yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to make it 23-3 heading into the second. Ducker would finish with 313 total yards and four touchdowns for the Thunderbirds.
In the second quarter, it was the Nate Glantz-Zavier Betts connection that proved lethal. Betts fumbled to start the quarter on a slant route trying to get extra yardage, but quickly bounced back once he got his chance.
Glantz found Betts streaking down the field for a 70 yard touchdown pass and then found him again on the ensuing possession, this time for a 98 yard touchdown.
“We don’t know who is going to get the ball, our QB has to read it and when they get their touches they are trying to score every time they touch the ball,” Huffman said.
Coach Huffman also had nothing but praise for his senior receiver. “He’s got unbelievable speed,” Huffman said. “Hes great man, you better back up.”
Glantz finished 10-17 for 283 yards and three touchdown passes. Papio South quarterback Connor Crandall finished 19-32 for 123 yards and an interception. Papio South’s talented running back Nick Sich finished with 79 yards on 21 carries.
Husker commit Betts finished with four catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Keagen Johnson finished with two catches for 14 yards and Ducker recorded two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield.
Crandall found Landon Jewell and Ian Medeck for 15 of his 19 completions. Jewell finished with nine catches on 16 targets, while Medeck finished with six catches on eight targets.
To start the second half, the Thunderbirds defense uncharacteristically committed three penalties to allow the Titans to march down the field. However, the drive would stall on a turnover on downs.
Throughout the drive, the coaching staff and players were yelling rise up and stronger together to each other. This was something the players came up with to tell the story of their season.
“That’s our mantra this year,” Huffman said. “The boys had a couple of team meetings over the summer and that is what they came up with and what I’ve learned over 22 years, it doesn’t matter what I want, doesn’t matter what any of the coaches want but it’s what the kids want and they came up with that all their own so very proud of them.”
Bellevue West (3-0) hosts Elkhorn South Friday. Papio South (2-1) will look to bounce back on the road against Kearney.