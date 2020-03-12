Even though the attendance was not quite what was expected for Bellevue West's quarterfinal game against Elkhorn, the fans that were able to attend had plenty to cheer about.
"There’s more of you guys than there is fans," Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard told the media.
Woodard jokingly added "that's a bad thing."
West outscored the Antlers 27-11 in the second half to run away with a 55-34 victory.
"It wasn’t like a state tournament game," Woodard said about the atmosphere. "Other than you are at Pinnacle (Bank Arena) and it is the state tournament. At this point we are happy we got to play.
"A lot of folks all over the country aren’t even playing so we are blessed and happy we are able to get a game in. The fans that were there tried to be as noisy as they could."
The Thunderbirds jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game, with Chucky Hepburn recording four points and two assists in the opening minutes.
Elkhorn got their first points with 1:39 left in the first quarter, making the score 10-2.
It was a very defensive first eight minutes with West leading 10-4 after the first quarter.
With the score at 12-6, Gannon Gragert knocked down back to back triples for the Antlers to tie the game at 12 with 4:43 left in the half.
Out of the timeout, Gragert knocked down another three, making it 15-12. John Shanklin answered on the other end with a basket to pull West within one.
Elkhorn held a 21-19 lead after a pair of free throws, but the Thunderbirds closed the half on a 9-2 run to take a 28-23 lead into the locker rooms.
Louis Fidler knocked down a three-pointer to open up the second half and extend the Thunderbird lead to eight.
The Antlers went on another scoring drought to open the half and West took advantage, going on a 7-0 run to take a 35-23 lead.
"We were able to turn some turnovers into points," Woodard said about the second half run. "We weren’t able to do that early and we were so sped up in the first half. We looked offensively like we had never played before.
"Second half we hit a few shots but we still weren’t by any means good offensively. We were able to turn that defense into offense and that gave us some separation."
With 3:30 left, the Thunderbirds opened up their biggest lead of the game, taking a 39-24 lead.
The Thunderbirds led 41-26 entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, West continued to apply defensive pressure and extended their lead to 48-28 with 4:16 left in the game.
Elkhorn went on a 6-0 run but could not string together enough baskets to make the game close down the stretch.
The final score was 55-34 as the No. 1 seeded Thunderbirds advanced.
Frankie Fidler led the Thunderbirds with 17 points in the contest.
"I think he had 17 points and when your opponent is only in the 30’s that’s pretty critical," Woodard said about Fidler. "I think we were on 12 for what seemed like an eternity."
Woodard added "he’s a very good offensive player and we needed him."
Louis Fidler and Chucky Hepburn added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Gannon Gragert led the Antlers with 11 points, all coming in the second quarter.
West will play Omaha Westside at 7:00 on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.