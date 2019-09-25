The Nate Glantz to Zavier Betts connection is turning into an absolute lethal combo. After connecting for two huge touchdown passes last week, Glantz and Betts connected on two more Friday against Elkhorn South to propel the Thunderbirds past the Storm.
Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman was complimentary of his receiver and quarterback. “He’s such a tremendous athlete you have to play him deep, so we will go underneath to him,” Huffman said.
“He’s just a really good football player and I’ll give them credit because they started heating us up and we couldn’t get the ball down the field so we started rolling out. Glantz makes a lot of this tick because he’s so versatile. Betts is a special player. Great hands and made a great play on third and 15 and gets smoked, most kids drop that ball but he doesn’t.”
Betts finished with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns while Glantz finished 20-28 for 267 yards and two touchdowns.
Star running back Jevyon Ducker caught the other touchdown pass and also found the end zone two more times on the ground. He rushed 24 times for 84 yards. Glantz ran the ball 13 times for 87 yards and showed toughness running into defenders and picking up extra yards.
As impressive as the offense is and what they can do, the defense stood out in this one. Elkhorn South was averaging almost 45 points per game coming into this matchup and the Thunderbirds held them to just 13.
Elkhorn South scored on its first drive and then did not touch the end zone again until garbage time in the fourth quarter. This had coach Huffman pleased at the end of this one.
“This has happened twice now where the opponent’s best drive was their very first one. That’s a very, very good football team that we were able to shut down. They got a score early and a score late, I’ll take the middle the whole time.”
The score was 29-7 at the half and it was a priority for Huffman and his staff to keep the defense focused on stops.
“Very, very pleased with the first drive of the third quarter,” Huffman said. “We don’t need a superhero effort out of anybody. Just play your best and we got a lot of talent.”
Huffman added that they have a saying that he wants his players to uphold: “At 9:30, are you a better football player than you were at 7 o’clock and I think a lot of the guys tonight were.”
CJ Lilienkamp finished with seven total tackles for the Thunderbird defense and Trey Hepburn finished with an interception. The Thunderbird secondary were all over the Storm receivers and made life very difficult for quarterback Elliot Brown.
Another advantage for Bellevue West is the energy and atmosphere. The student section and crowd were fully immersed in the game through its entirety and coach Huffman loves it.
“The flock squad and the dirty birds, they have a good time man,” Huffman said with a smile. “The guys and the girls get into it. We have created a culture here of fun and our student body has really bought into that and it makes for a super fun atmosphere.”
The 4-0 Thunderbirds travel to Lincoln next week to take on Lincoln Pius X (1-3).