Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56 – The Thunderbirds pulled off the upset against the No. 1 ranked Thunderbolts on Thursday night. Bellevue West outscored Pius X 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away and win this one.
Louis Fidler led the way for Bellevue West, recording 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Frankie Fidler added 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and six rebounds. Chucky Hepburn filled the stat sheet for the Thunderbirds, recording 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Bellevue West finished this one 30-for-51 (59%) from the field in the victory
Gretna 73, Grand Island 41 — The Dragons used a 21-7 advantage in the second quarter and a 33-18 lead at the half to pull away with this one at Grand Island.
Omaha Burke 67, Gretna 58 – This was a close game all the way throughout but the Bulldogs outscored the Dragons 19-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away with this one. Gretna falls to 5-8 on the season thus far.
Elkhorn 48, Gross Catholic 30 — The Cougars dropped their 12 straight contest of the season to Elkhorn on Saturday. This loss dropped Gross to 0-12 on the season thus far.
Millard North 73, Papillion-La Vista 48 – The Monarchs went down 19-5 after the first quarter and could not recover. Papio trailed 39-21 at the half.
It was a rough day for the Monarchs on offense as they shot just 19-for-53 from the field. Kyle Ingwerson led the way for the Monarchs with 15 points. Aidan Graham finished with 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting. Matt Adamek recorded seven points and Joey Hylok recorded six points, four assists and two steals.
Papillion-La Vista 64, Lincoln Southeast 41 – The Monarchs bounced back from their loss to Millard North in a big way, routing the Knights on the road.
The Monarchs used a 18-7 second quarter advantage to pull away and never look back in this victory.
Aidan Graham led the way with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting and Kyle Ingwerson added 10 points. Owen McLaughlin, Joey Hylok and Preston Kellogg all added nine points. McLaughlin and Kellogg recorded eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
Papillion-La Vista South 69, Omaha North 51 — Josiah Beckenhauer recorded 14 points for the Titans and Thaison Glenn added 13 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting. Jared Mattley recorded 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Graham Cassoutt and Danair Dempsey added nine points each, respectively.
Papillion-La Vista South 73, Lincoln Southwest 55 — The Titans only led by two at the half, but pulled away in the third quarter to pull out this victory and move to 10-4 on the season.
Jared Mattley finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Daniel Brocaille finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Graham Cassoutt added 12 points and three assists. Danair Dempsey recorded six points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Norris 70, Ralston 35 — Ralston was only able to get above double digits in one of the four quarters. The Rams fell behind 18-5 after the first quarter and could not overcome that deficit.
The Rams fall to 6-5 after the loss.
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Platteview 56 (OT) — The Trojans forced overtime, but only scored five points in the extra period.
Connor Millikan and Tyler Riley finished with 20 points each to lead the Trojans. Riley added four rebounds and Millikan added one. Paxton Swanson led the way for Platteview with five rebounds.
Wahoo 68, Platteview 61 — Wahoo led the game 20-12 after the first quarter and kept this lead throughout the second half, taking down the Trojans.
Senior Trey Brotzki led the way with 28 points and ten rebounds for Platteview. Connor Millikan recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Tyler Riley added 12 points.