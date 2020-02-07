When No. 3 ranked Bellevue West came into Papio to take on the No. 9 ranked Papillion La-Vista Monarchs, it was sure to be a back and forth game. That is exactly what the packed house crowd got.
Bellevue West got out to a big lead early, going up 11-2 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. The Monarchs got a couple much needed baskets to make it 11-6 heading into the second quarter.
For the first three minutes of the second quarter, it was all Monarchs. Chase Lett hit a layup and a quick steal and bucket by Owen McLaughlin made the score 11-10 Bellevue West. The Monarchs then got four mote points to make it a 12-0 run in total and take the lead 14-11.
After trading some baskets, the score was 19-19 with a minute left in the half. Both teams were on their A game on the defensive end of the ball in the opening half.
John Shanklin and Trey Hepburn each made baskets to push the halftime Thunderbird lead to 23-19.
Owen McLaughlin recorded six first half points for Papio. Chucky Hepburn recorded seven first half points for Bellevue West.
To open the second half, Chase Lett knocked down a three-pointer for Papio to cut the West lead to one. Frankie Fidler answered on the other end with a basket to make it 25-22 West.
After trading baskets some more, Chucky Hepburn gave the Thunderbirds a 28-26 lead with a mid range jumper. Kyle Ingwerson then knocked down a three to make tit 29-28.
Hepburn and Joey Hylok traded baskets to make it 31-30. Chucky Hepburn then made another lay up and split a pair of free throws. to give the Thunderbirds a 33-31 lead and give himself seven straight points.
Luke Lindenmeyer gave the Monarchs the lead right back with a three-pointer from the wing.
Josiah Dotzler knocked down a three to make the score 36-34. Hepburn scored 11 of 14 Thunderbird points in a row to give Bellevue West a 40-39 lead at the half.
Ingwerson knocked down a three to give the Monarchs a 42-40 lead to open up the final quarter.
The Thunderbirds answered with seven straight points to take a 47-42 lead with 4:09 remaining in he game.
Joey Hylok then found Luke Lindenmeyer on the break to stop the West scoring run.
On the other end, Frankie Fidler got a bucket in the paint to give West a five point lead.
West would get enough stops and hit a couple more baskets to take the victory 58-47.
West outscored Papio 18-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away with this one.
Chucky Hepburn finished with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Thunderbirds.
