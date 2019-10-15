Bellevue West finished 2-2 in the district A-5 tournament, losing to Millard South to end their season. Both of their losses came to Millard South. The Thunderbirds scored 26 runs over the four games.
District A-5 results:
Bellevue West 12, Benson 0 — Claire Zbylut and Emma Chrisman led the way for the Thunderbirds with two RBI each. Ciara Kerstetter threw a no hitter while striking out four. Six other Thunderbird’s added an RBI for Bellevue West in this balanced attack.
Millard South 5, Bellevue West 1 — Ciara Kerstetter recorded the lone RBI for Bellevue West. Jazlyn Powell, Paige Stuck and Alexis Page each recorded a hit.
Bellevue West 13, Lincoln Southeast 10 — Emma Gage, Ashleigh Ragone and Claire Zbylut all recorded a home run for the T-Birds. Zbylut finished with four RBI and Gage finished with three. Ragone also finished with three hits and two RBI.
Millard South 11, Bellevue West 0 — Jazlyn Powell and Paige Stuck recorded the only two hits for the Thunderbirds in this one.
• Papio South finished 1-2 in the A-7 district after winning their first game and then dropping the next two to be eliminated.
District A-7 results:
Papillion-La Vista South 9, North Platte 5 — Mariah Unverzagt finished with a home run and three RBI. Jenna Shewmaker finished with three RBI as well for the Titans.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Papillion-La Vista South 3 — Grace Maguire finished with two hits and two RBI for the Titans. Jackie Vote also finished with an RBI. Lindsey Kelly and Zoe Petrash each recorded two hits.
North Platte 5, Papillion-La Vista South 4 — Kenzie King finished with a home run and two RBI. Lindsey Kelly finished with three hits and two runs scored for the Titans.
• Omaha Bryan finished 0-2 in the A-3 district to finish their season.
The Bears lost to Columbus 12-0 before falling to Burke 11-0 to end their season.