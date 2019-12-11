The second ranked Thunderbirds started the season in the Lincoln Northeast Tournament. Bellevue West routed Fremont at home Thursday before beating No. 5 Westside at Lincoln Northeast Saturday.
Bellevue West 82, Fremont 38 - The Thunderbirds opened up at home with a route over the Tigers. West led by 20 after the first quarter and then 61-18 at halftime. The T-birds held a 21-20 advantage in the second half.
Bellevue West’s Louis Fidler scored 16 points and Chucky Hepburn added 10 points. Trey Hepburn totaled 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Bellevue West 69, Omaha Westside 62 – Bellevue West struggled through three quarters before a clutch fourth quarter. The Warriors led 20-10 after the first and then led 32-28 at halftime. In the second half, both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter before Bellevue West outscored Westside 26-15 in the final quarter.
Hepburn and Fidler finished with 23 and 19 points, respectively. Hepburn also hauled in ten rebounds and recorded five assists. Fidler recorded five rebounds and four assists.
• Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista competed in the Lincoln North Star tournament Thursday and Friday. Both teams lost their opening round games at home Thursday before the Monarchs downed the Chieftains at Lincoln North Star on Saturday.
Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57 — The Chieftains fell in their season opener after a slow start to the second half. East trailed 18-14 after the first before leading 33-29 at halftime. The Navigators outscored East 17-6 in the third and 22-18 in the fourth.
Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff finished with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Tre Norman tallied nine points and two blocks while Lavonte Howard and Gage Dengel added six points each.
Papillion La-Vista 64, Bellevue East 46 –The Chieftains opened the first quarter with a 15-12 lead before leading 30-28 at halftime. In the second half, the Monarchs outscored East 18-7 in the third and then 18-9 in the fourth qyarter.x
Skoff finished with 22 of Bellevue East’s 46 points. Skoff and Dengel each recorded six rebounds. TK Barnett finished with eight points. For the Monarchs, Joey Hylok finished with 20 points and Chase Lett added 12 to pace the team. Preston Kellogg recorded the 10 points, 11 rebound double-double.
Kearney 60, Papillion-La Vista 55 — The Monarchs couldn’t keep momentum going after a big first quarter. Papio led 19-9 after the first but only led 27-25 at halftime. In the second half, the Bearcats outscored Papio 17-12 in the third and 18-16 in the fourth quarter.
Kellogg scored 17 points and Hylok tallied 15 points and four assists.
• Gross Catholic took part in the Grand Island CC Tournament Thursday and Saturday. The Cougars opened at home with a loss to Norfolk Catholic and then lost to Lincoln Luthern at Grand Island CC Saturday.
Norfolk Catholic 85, Gross Catholic 69 — The Cougars struggled to get going in the first half. The Knights led 25-11 after the first quarter and then led 47-28 at halftime. Gross held a 17-16 advantage in the third and a 24-22 advantage in the fourth.
Gross Catholic’s Preston Higginbotham scored 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds. Charlie Paladino scored 18 points and Aaron Correa added 14 points, four assists and eight rebounds.
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Gross Catholic 31 — Gross fell to 0-2 after dropping their second game of the season to Lincoln Lutheran over the weekend. The Cougars led 11-10 after the first but trailed 22-18 at halftime. In the second half, Lincoln Luthern outscored the Cougars 35-13.
Gross Catholic’s Zack Mandolfo scored 11 points and Nathan Magnussen added nine points and three rebounds. Capece added three assists.
• Papio South competed in the Millard North Tournament Thursday and Saturday.
Papillion-La Vista South 75, Grand Island 50 — The No. 8 Titans opened with a 25-point win in Lincoln. Papio South led 18-12 after the first quarter before leading 30-25 at halftime. From there, the Titans outscored the Islanders 29-12 in the third and 16-13 in the fourth.
Papio South’s Jared Mattley scored 16 points, while Daniel Brocaille and Graham Cassoutt tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively, with Brocaille adding six rebounds and seven assists.
Millard North 79, Papillion-La Vista South 63 – The top ranked Mustangs opened the game with a 22-13 lead and then led 54-28 at halftime. The Titans didn’t quit though. They outscored Millard North 16-6 in the third and then both teams scored 19 points in the final quarter.
Jared Mattley finished with 13 points and five assists for the Titans. Daniel Brocaille recorded nine points and 12 rebounds. Danair Dempsey and Thaison Glenn finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
• Gretna and Bryan took part in the OPS Jamboree Thursday and Saturday. The Dragons and Bryan both lost its opening games at Omaha Northwest before the Dragons won and Bryan lost at Omaha Central Saturday.
Burke 48, Gretna 38 – Both teams struggled out the gate. Burke led 8-5 after the first quarter and then led 17-16 at halftime. In the second half, the Bulldogs pulled away in the third quarter with a 21-11 advantage. The Dragons held a 11-10 fourth quarter advantage.
Clay Frost and Ely Doble recorded all but one of the Dragons points. Frost finished with 21 points and Doble finished with 16. Hershal Vuksich finished with five rebounds to lead the Dragons. Trevor Marshall finished with four rebounds.
Gretna 67, Millard South 54 – The Dragons led by two points after the first quarter and then 30-27 at halftime. Gretna continued its dominance in the second half with a 13-9 third quarter and 24-18 fourth quarter advantage.
Doble led the way for the Dragons, finishing with 22 points. Ty Perkins added 18 and Vuksich finished with 17. Clay Frost finished with 12 assists as the facilitator and Vuksich led the way with six rebounds.
Omaha North 70, Omaha Bryan 66 – The Bears dropped their season opener to Omaha North on Thursday at Omaha Northwest. The Vikings led 14-12 after the first but Bryan came back to lead 33-26 at halftime. Omaha North held the advantage in the next two quarters for the win.
Omaha Northwest 72, Omaha Bryan 44 — The Bears fell to 0-2 in the OPS Jamboree after dropping their contest against Omaha Northwest at Omaha Central. Both teams were tied 14-all at the end of the first quarter and then the Huskies led 31-27 at halftime. The Bears were outscored 41-17 in the second half.
Regular season results:
Ralston 63, York 53 - The Rams opened the season with a 28-12 lead after the first and then led 41-29 at halftime. In the second half, the Dukes held a 24-22 advantage. Ralston’s Chaz Cullum scored 20 points while Drew Anderson and Jeff Evans scored 10 points each.
Joey McEvoy tallied five assists and three steals.
Ralston 59, Blair 50 – Ralston moved to 2-0 on the season with back-to-back wins at home. The Bears led by one after the first quarter before the game being tied at 29-all at halftime. In the second half, Blair led by five at the end of the third before Ralston outscored Blair 20-6 in the fourth quarter.