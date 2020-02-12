The Bellevue West softball team has announced Wade Tracy has been named the program’s new softball coach.
Tracy has been coaching at the high school level for almost 10 years with stops at Boys Town and Gretna, before coming to Bellevue West five years ago.
Tracy has served as the junior varsity baseball coach for the past five years and as an assistant softball coach for the past three years for Bellevue West.
“We look forward to watching the program grow and develop under Coach Tracy’s leadership,” said Jon Mauro, Bellevue West activities director.
As a baseball coach, Wade was part of a 2017 Legion staff that qualified for the Class A state tournament, and as a softball coach, he was part of a staff that set eight new offensive school records over the past two years.
The Thunderbirds are coming off a 9-24 campaign in 2019.