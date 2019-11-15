No. 4 Bellevue West came up big when they needed to against No. 1 seed Millard West in a 37-30 win at Buell Stadium Friday. The Thunderbirds advance to the Class A state title game against Omaha Westside at Memorial Stadium Nov. 26.
After each team punted twice to open the game, Millard West fumbled on a hit by defensive back Devin Mills that was recovered by linebacker Jack McDonnell at the Wildcat 20-yard line.
On the next play, Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker scored for a 7-0 lead with 4:35 left in the first quarter.
Ducker added a milestone TD later in the first half. The senior scored from 13-yards out with 10:12 left in the first half to break the 11-man career touchdown record with his 106th TD.
Kicker Cruz Jurado added a two-point conversion on a rush attempt for a 15-0 lead.
The T-birds surrendered their first points of the playoffs on a one-yard rushing TD by Millard West quarterback Tristian Gomes for a 15-7 scored with 5:33 left in the first half.
Bellevue West started to move the sticks on the ensuing drive but a pair of self-inflicted wounds gave Millard West the ball back with 1:20 left in the half. The Wildcats capitalized on the final first half possession with a 27-yard field goal for a 15-10 BW lead at halftime.
Just 14 seconds into the second half, Ducker took the ball through the gut for an 80-yard touchdown to extend the Bellevue West lead to 22-10.
The Wildcats responded on the ensuing possession with a drive that ended in a three-yard rushing touchdown by Gomes with 8:42 left in the third quarter for a 22-16 score after a missed PAT.
On the next possession, Bellevue West faced a fourth-and-2 at its own 36-yard line and were able to get three yards on the play to keep the drive alive, but the Wildcats stopped the Thunderbirds, the next three plays, to force a punt.
The Wildcats took momentum by getting back-to-back first downs and then a 30-yard passing touchdown from Gomes to wide receiver Dalys Beanum with 3:53 left in the third quarter put Millard West ahead 23-22. It's the first time Bellevue West has trailed all season.
But Bellevue West quickly responded to the adversity. Quarterback Nate Glantz found wide receiver Zavier Betts for a 31-yard touchdown to take back a 29-23 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
Millard West drove into Bellevue West territory on the ensuing possession before the Bellevue West defense made a stop on fourth-and-11 at the T-bird 40-yard to take over possession with just under nine minutes left in the game.
Bellevue West used the next drive not only to melt the clock, but take a two-possession lead. After converting two fourth downs on the drive, Glantz capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown to wide receiver Nate Sullivan Jr. for a 35-23 lead with 1:35 left.
The Wildcats cut the score to one possession on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left.
Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson recovered the onside kick and then Glantz took a knee to punch the Thunderbirds ticket to the state championship.