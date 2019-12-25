The Bellevue West girls swim team knocked off Burke in a close match, while the boys lost by just one point.
Bellevue West 95, Burke 89 — On the girls side, McKenna Decker won the 200 free and 100 free with times of 2:09.84 and 57.85.
She achieved a best secondary state time. Isabella Hanson won the girls 50 free with a time of 27.78 and the girls 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.17. Elissa Treu won the girls 100 butterfly for the Thunderbirds with a time of 1:08.26.
Grace Fettig won the girls 22 individual medley with a time of 2:29.14. The girls 400 free relay teams consisting of Grace Bart, Angelina Allen, Grace Fettig and McKenna Decker achieved a qualifying time.
Burke 83, Bellevue West 82- For the boys, Bryant Horbach won the boys 50 free and the boys 100 free. Joshua Bugay won the boys 200 individual medley.
The T-birds’ 400 yard free relay team consisting of Bryant Horbach, Joshua Bugay, Robbie Burke and Jarrett McQueen won with a time of 3:46.96.
