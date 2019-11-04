Bellevue West fell in the District A-5 finals 3-1 to Millard West to end its season with a 20-16 record. The No. 2 seeded Thunderbirds defeated No. 3 North Platte to make it to the final against, host, Millard West.
Bellevue West 3, North Platte 1 — Bellevue West lost the first set 25-16 before winning the next three by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18.
Kealy Kiviniemi finished with 16 kills and Jacki Apel added 11 kills for the Thunderbirds. Brittney Sheibal recorded 27 digs while Kiviniemi notched 12 digs and Presley Liberty added 11 digs.
Millard West 3, Bellevue West 1 — The Thunderbirds won the first set 25-21 before losing the next three 25-16, 25-14 and 25-22.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson recorded 17 kills and Kiviniemi recorded 11 kills and 11 digs while Apel added eight kills and Sheibal finished with 22 digs.
• No. 4 seed Omaha Bryan lost to No. 5 Omaha South in the first round of the district A-2 tournament at Elkhorn South to end its season.
Omaha South 3, Omaha Bryan 2 — The Bears dropped their match against Omaha South in five sets.
• Third seeded Ralston lost to No. 2 seed Omaha Mercy in the first round of the Subdistrict B-1 tournament to end its season.
Mercy 3, Ralston 0 — The Rams were swept with set scores of 25-23, 27-25 and 25-18.