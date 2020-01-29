Gross Catholic and Ralston competed in the RCC tournament this past week against other River Cities Conference teams.
RCC tournament results:
Mount Michael 69, Gross Catholic 25 — The Cougars went down 25-2 in the opening quarter and could never close the distance.
Zach Mandolfo led the way for Gross with 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field.
South Sioux City 64, Gross Catholic 54 - The Cougars fell down 35-24 at the half and could not mount a comeback against the Cardinals in the consolation round of the RCC tournament.
Junior Thomas Anderson led the way with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting with five rebounds. Preston Higginbotham and Zach Mandolfo added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Nathan Magnussen added eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
Beatrice 70, Ralston 56 — Ralston dropped its first round game in the RCC tournament to Beatrice. The Rams went down early and could not mount a comeback to get back into the game late.
Ralston 80, South Sioux City 62 — The Rams led 41-25 at the half and kept the Cardinals from making a late comeback.
Chaz Cullum recorded 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Cullum added seven rebounds and six assists. Josh Kilzer recorded 11 points and seven rebounds and Drew Anderson and Joey McEvoy each added 11 points, respectively.
Regular season results:
Bellevue West 85, Omaha Westside 84 (OT) — The Thunderbirds pulled out a victory in overtime against the Warriors in this top-10 matchup. Trey Hepburn got a steal with three seconds left and Chucky Hepburn calmly knocked down two free throws with 2.7 seconds left in the game to give Bellevue West the win.
Chucky Hepburn finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, six assist and seven steals. Louis Fidler recorded 20 points and four rebounds. John Shanklin added 14 points and six rebounds. Frankie Fidler recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
This was head coach Doug Woodard’s 600th career win.
Millard North 90, Omaha Bryan 50 — The Bears went down 25-11 after the first quarter and the Mustangs used that momentum to blow the game wide open. The Bears shot just 15-for-57 (26%) from the field.
Lam Kuang led the way for Bryan with 11 points. Jai’lyn Spears added 10 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Abdi Bashir added nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from three.
Omaha South 69, Papillion-La Vista 57 — The Monarchs outscored the Packers 25-19 in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too much to overcome for Papio. The Packers led 31-18 at the half.
Joey Hylok led the Monarchs in scoring with 13 points. Aidan Graham and Chase Lett recorded 12 and 11 points for Papio, respectively. Preston Kellogg recorded 14 rebounds down low.
Platteview 81, Nebraska City 47 - Platteview took over this game early and never looked back, recording 29 first quarter points to pace them in this one.
Freshman Connor Millikan continued to impress, recording 29 points and 10 rebounds. He was outscoring Nebraska City halfway through the second quarter. Trey Brotzki added 18 points and Paxton Swanson recorded 17 points and six rebounds.
Omaha Northwest 79, Omaha Bryan 71 — The Bears went down 42-29 at the half and even though they outscored the Huskies 28-20 in the fourth quarter, they could not close the gap.
Norris 54, Omaha Bryan 35 — The Bears led 8-5 after the first quarter, but ere outscored 20-6 in the second quarter to fall behind for good. Bryan only had one double digit scoring quarter when they scored 15 points in the third quarter.
Bellevue West 74, Creighton Prep 56- The Thunderbirds outscored Prep 24-11 in the final quarter to pull away with this one and avenge their metro holiday tournament loss.
Chucky Hepburn finished with 16 points and nine assists. John Shanklin recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds and Frankie Fidler added 18 points.
Omaha Central 61, Papillion-La Vista 44 — The Monarchs were outscored 16-2 in the second quarter, which ended up being the deciding factor.
Kyle Ingwerson finished with 12 points and four rebounds to pace the Monarchs. Joey Hylok and Preston Kellogg added eight points each, respectively. Kellogg added seven rebounds to lead Papio.
Papillion-La Vista 61, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39 — The Monarchs trailed after the first quarter, but were able to lock down on defense and win the other three quarters to win the game.
Chase Lett was the MVP of the game, scoring 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting. Kyle Ingwerson added 16 points. Owen McLaughlin added seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Benson 73, Papillion-La Vista South 54 — The Titans were down 40-22 at the half and were unable to mount a comeback against the Bunnies.
Graham Cassoutt recorded 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field. Cassoutt added eight rebounds. Jared Mattley finished with 17 points and five steals. The Titans shot just 20-for-55 from the field.
Papillion-La Vista South 83, Elkhorn South 75 — The Titans got the offense going late in this one, scoring 52 points in the second half.
Jared Mattley finished with 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Danair Dempsey recorded 20 points and seven rebounds. Graham Cassoutt added 16 points and five rebounds.