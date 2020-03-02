The Bellevue West Thunderbirds went up 13-3 to start the game on Monday night and never looked back, cruising to a 68-58 win over Lincoln Southwest in the A-1 district final.
With this win, the Thunderbirds move to 21-3 on the season and clinch their spot in Lincoln next weekend for the boys Class A state basketball tournament. The Thunderbirds will be the No. 1 overall seed.
West took a 36-20 lead into the half and were doing a great job stifling the Southeast offense.
Chucky Hepburn had 13 points heading into the half and finished with 21.
Southeast attempted to make it a game, cutting the deficit to 61-53 with 3:39 left in the game. A big three-pointer from Louis Fidler made the score 64-53 and Southeast never got that close again.
"Well it's great," Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard said. "It's not easy. Every team that gets in a position to be in a district final, every kid wants to go to the state tournament. So you are going to have to play a really intense, good basketball game.
"It feels good to know we will be the No. 1 seed, we will play at 2 o'clock and it doesn't matter what everyone else does so that's good."
Bellevue West played most of the teams they will see in the state tournament this year so nothing will come as a surprise to them.
"We certainly, obviously know the level that you are going to have to play at," Woodard said. "It's going to have to be a very high level down there. We may play at a high level and it may not even be good enough. There are some really good players and really good teams down there."
Woodard added "if you lock in and you have the mentality that we are going to stay true to what you do for three days, you've got as good a shot as anybody."