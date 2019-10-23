Bellevue West came into its match up against Omaha North outscoring opponents 374-29. They kept the ball rolling as they defeated North 57-6 and looked dominant all the way throughout.
After Omaha North capitalized on a fumble by Bellevue West to make it 7-6, in favor of Bellevue West, at the end of the first quarter, the Thunderbirds scored 50 unanswered points to cruise to victory.
It was another big game for Jevyon Ducker, the Thunderbirds star running back, as he was able to find the end zone four times in this one. Head coach Michael Huffman was complimentary of him and the adjustments the offensive line made in the second half.
“We popped that first play from scrimmage in the second half, that’s probably our favorite play right now. That’s what you have to remember is they are high school kids and I’ll give North credit, they lined up a little bit different then they showed and they took us a little bit. Once we got it figured out we got rolling.”
Keagan Johnson also scored two touchdowns for Bellevue West and was able to show his speed on some reverses and screens. This is something coach Huffman wants to see more from him.
“He’s one of those guys who is only getting better” Huffman said. “This is the first time we ran the reverse even though we have been practicing that for five weeks but we just haven’t needed it. The first time we ran it we got some yards, I think we got a first down, but he was kind of hesitant. The second time he ran it though he was decisive and he put his foot down and he scored.
“One of the things for us is we have so many play makers it’s hard to get the ball to all of them.”
Another thing that helped jump start the Bellevue West offense was the special teams. Early in the game, they got a blocked extra point and a blocked punt that led to points.
“We talk about the three phases of the game all the time” Huffman said. “Obviously, offensively we’ve been very good for a long time, defensively we are getting better, I think people are finally starting to listen to me, but we spend a lot of time on special teams. Every single day we are doing a different unit. I have varsity coaches, not the young guys, but the varsity guys that work with our special teams unit. We saw some things on film that we thought we could exploit and we see that stuff not pan out a lot of times but tonight it panned out.”
Both of Johnson’s touchdowns were at the end of the first half to make it 31-6 at halftime. Bellevue West came out of the half and immediately got a touchdown from Ducker on the first play from scrimmage.
A screen from Nate Glantz to Zavier Betts made it 45-6 and Ducker made it 51-6. Then the defense got involved after Devin Mills caught a fumble mid air and scored to make it 57-6.
Bellevue West moves to 8-0, putting up 431 points while allowing just 35 for a point differential of +396. They are beating opponents by an average of 49.5 points a game.
The Thunderbirds will close out the regular season with a home game against Omaha Central on Friday night.