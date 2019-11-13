Bellevue West (11-0) at Millard West (11-0)
Friday, 8 p.m. at Buell Stadium
Playoffs thus far: Both of these teams have faced little resistance in their path to each other. Bellevue West has out scored opponents 90-0 in their first two games and Millard West has out scored their opponents 69-14. They are both coming off big wins as Bellevue West defeated Burke 48-0 and Millard West defeated Elkhorn South 35-14.
What to know about Millard West: The Wildcats have earned their No. 1 seeding, as they are outscoring opponents 404-88 on the season. They have defeated impressive teams like Burke, Millard South, Grand Island and Elkhorn South. They are led by their dual threat quarterback Tristan Gomes and running back Ethan Valenica. Against Elkhorn South, Valencia had 120 yards on 16 carries. Gomes finished with 158 yards rushing and 123 yards passing. He also had all five of their total touchdowns. As for common opponents, Millard West defeated Elkhorn South 35-14 while Bellevue West defeated Elkhorn South 36-13. Millard West defeated Burke 24-7 while Bellevue West defeated Burke 48-0 and Bellevue West defeated Pius X 42-0 while Millard West defeated Pius X 34-0.
What to expect: This is the match up that many people wanted to be the state championship game, but they will get it in the second semi final game Friday. Nate Glantz, Jay Ducker and Zavier Betts have been lethal all season for the Thunderbirds. Keagan Johnson and Nate Sullivan are also play makers for the Thunderbirds. This is the best offense the Wildcats have faced and they will have to have an A+ night on defense to slow down this explosive offense.
As for Millard West, they will need their dual threat quarterback to be just that. Gomes will need to make plays through the air and with his legs to keep the Bellevue West defense uncomfortable. The Thunderbirds defense is rolling, having not given up a point all playoffs and holding Notre Dame commit and Burke receiver Xavier Watts to no catches last week. This should be a great match up between the two best teams in Class A.