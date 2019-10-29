The 13th ranked Bellevue volleyball team continued their impressive run this season with two more wins over the weekend. The Bruins defeated Mayville State on Friday and Presentation on Saturday.
The Bruins defeated Mayville State 25-8, 25-23 and 25-17. Rosa Reed-Bouley recorded a team high 13 kills and Paige Holdsworth added 10 kills and 12 digs. Sierra Athen posted 13 digs and Olivia Galas finished with 45 assists.
The Bruins moved to 23-5 on the season and 9-2 in the NSAA.
The Bruins then defeated Presentation in straight sets 25-21, 25-18 and 25-17. Athen finished with 13 kills and Holdsworth finished 13 digs.
• The 22nd ranked Bellevue men’s basketball team moved to 2-0 after defeating York 75-69 on Friday. Lewis Hayes finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Jemeil King finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Niamey Harris also finished with 13 points and four steals.
The Bruins hot 51 percent from the field and out rebounded York 33-32. Eric Lenear finished with 19 points to lead York.
• The Bellevue women’s basketball team started their season with back to back games on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, they lost their season opener to Oklahoma Wesleyan 65-77. They bounced back on Saturday to get their first win of the season, defeating McPherson 78-69.
Against OKWU, Jamie Winkler led the way with 11 points and Jerrene Richardson and Elexis Martinez each added 10 points, respectively. Martinez added seven rebounds.
Against McPherson, The Bruins won the second half 47-30 to win this one. Winkler finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Taeha Pankey (15), Richardson (12) and Martinez (11) all finished in double figures scoring.
• The Bellevue men’s cross country team finished sixth at the Mount Marty Invitational on Saturday.
Chris Casart finished in 17th place with a time of 27:39 to pace the Bruins while Cole Wagner finished in 19th place with a time of 27:57.
Edrei Murillo finished with a time of 29:17, which was good for 47th place.
• The Bellevue women’s cross country team finished sixth as well at the Mount Marty Invitational. Lorena Ramirez ran a career best 19:36 to pace to the Bruins and finish 17th out of 103 runners.
Alisara Hobbs finished in 42nd place with a time of 20:39 and Maiwut Dar finished in 65th place with a time of 21:30.
• The Bellevue men’s soccer team fell to Waldorf 1-0 on Thursday. The Bruins played well on the defensive end, but could not quite get anything into the net in this one.
The lone goal in the game came from Guilherme Alencar in the 54th minute to give Waldorf the advantage. Bellevue held the shot advantage 12-3 and shot on goal advantage 4-1 in this one.
• The Bellevue women’s soccer team fell to Baker on Oct. 23rd 1-0 in double overtime. This game stayed scoreless all the way until the 102nd minute when Anna Chieu broke through for Baker to make it 1-0.
Baker out shot Bellevue 18-2 and Bellevue goalie Sabrina Staufenbiel stopped a career high 11 of the 12 shots she faced.