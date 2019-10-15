The Bellevue volleyball team went 2-0 in the Grand View University Classic. On Friday, The Bruins swept No. 16 Montana Tech in straight sets and defeated John Brown 3-1.
Against Montana Tech, Bellevue won all three sets (28-26, 27-25 and 25-18) and Sierra Athen recorded her 13th double-double of the season. Athen finished with 17 kills and 11 digs.
Olivia Galas finished with 44 assists, nine digs and six kills.
Against John Brown, they won the first set 25-17, lost the second set 23-25 and took the next two sets 26-24 and 25-19 to win the match and finish 2-0 on the day.
Athen finished with 10 kills and 13 digs. Paige Holdsworth finished with 10 kills and 19 digs. Galas finished with 43 assists and 12 digs for the Bruins.
The Bellevue volleyball team fell to Dakota State in five sets Oct. 9th.
Bellevue fell to 17-5 overall and 5-2 in the NSAA and Dakota State moved to 12-7 overall and 6-1 in the NSAA.
The Bruins won the first set 25-21, but dropped the next two 19-25 and 16-25. They won the fourth set 25-13 to force a decisive fifth set, but Dakota State took the set 11-15.
Andrea Carson led the way for the Bruins with 23 assists. Madi Evans finished with 15 digs and Athen finished with 15 kills and 14 digs.
• The Bellevue men’s soccer team cruised to victory over Viterbo University on Friday, winning 4-0 and moving to 7-7-1 on the season.
The Bruins got on the board early after a third minute goal by Marvin Ramirez and a 23rd minute goal from Eli Brown.
In the second half, the Bruins added two more goals with a 61st minute goal from Austyn Brinkley in the 61st minute and an 86th minute goal from Inaki Aldao.
The Bruins held the advantage in shots at 21-6 and shots on goal at 11-2.
• The Bellevue University women’s golf team finished fourth at the Creighton Classic on Oct. 7th through Oct. 8th.
The Bruins finished fourth with with a team score of 657, while Creighton took home the team title with a score of 617.
Madison Brooks paced the Bruins throughout the tournament with a final score of 161 (+15) and finishing 11th. Tylah Saifoloi led the Bruins after day one with a first round score of 78 and finished tied for 14th overall.
Mikayla King finished with a 19-over par score that placed her tied for 17th and Allison Temple finished with a 22-over par score and tied for 24th.
Bellevue finished with a day one score of 323 and a day two score of 334.
• The Bellevue women’s soccer team dropped an overtime match against Viterbo 3-2 on Friday.
Sydney King got Viterbo on the board early with an 8th minute goal. It took the Bruins until the second half to answer as Emily Weyant scored in the 53rd minute to tie the game at 1.
Bellevue took the lead in the 85th minute after a goal from Emah Maahs made it 2-1. Viterbo tied the game at two after a goal from Lara Boyum.
Sydney King scored her second goal of the game in the fifth minute of overtime to win it for Viterbo.
Bellevue fell to 5-5-2 while Viterbo moved to 5-3-1.