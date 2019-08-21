Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 74F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.