The Bellevue University volleyball team opened their season in Florida on Thursday and were able to secure four victories. They defeated Keiser University in three of five sets to open the day on Thursday and then went on to defeat St. Thomas of Florida in three-straight sets. On Friday, the Bruins went on to easily take care of Pensacola Christian and Georgetown (Ky.), defeating them both in three straight sets as well.
In their first match up, the 22nd ranked Bruins dropped the first set 25-21, but came back in a big way winning the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20, giving them a 2-1 set lead. Keiser won the fourth set 25-22, forcing a winner take all fifth set and the Bruins took the final set 15-7, winning the match. They were led in kills by Andrea Carson (19), in digs by Madi Evans (22) and in blocks by Nicole Meyer (6). The Bruins held a 13-5 advantage in blocks and a 66-58 advantage in digs.
In their second match on Thursday, the Bruins kept the suspense out of it. They defeated St. Thomas of Florida in three-straight sets, winning 25-23, 25-13 and 25-21. They were led in this match by Carson and Coree Lipovsky with eight kills each and Evans and Sidney Craig added 12 and 10 digs, respectively. The Bruins held a .245 hitting percentage while St Thomas of Florida held a hitting percentage of just .046.
To start the double header on Friday, Bellevue handled Pensacola Christian with ease. They won three-straight sets 25-10, 25-11 and 25-13 to move to 3-0 on the season thus far. Sierra Athen led the way for the Bruins with 11 kills and 24 total assists. Paige Holdsworth added eight digs.
To close out the Florida trip, The Bruins moved to 4-0 on the season after defeating Georgetown (Ky.). They took the first set 25-14 to start the match and never looked back.
They took the second set 25-14 as well and won the match with a 25-19 third-set victory. Leading the way for the Bruins in their fourth match was Athen with 15 kills and 14 digs.
• The Bellevue Bruins women’s soccer team were able to start the season with a victory, thanks to a hat trick from junior forward Emily Weyant.
Weyant opened the game in the eighth minute with a goal and never looked back, leading the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Morningside Mustangs.
After a 22nd minute goal from Weyant, the Bruins went into halftime up 2-0, but the Mustangs quickly made it 2-1 after a 50th minute goal from Paytn Harmon.
Then in the 75th minute of the match, Weyant slammed the door shut and scored her third goal of the game. This gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead and that would end as the final.
This was the third hat trick of Weyant’s career after she had two in the span of 30 days last season. This was also the first hat trick by a Bruin since Weyant’s last one in October of 2018.
Bellevue was able to finish the game with an 11-5 advantage in shots and an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal.
• The Bellevue Bruins men’s soccer team dropped their first match of the season 2-1 in double overtime to the Morningside Mustangs on Thursday.
After jumping out to a 1-0 lead after a 34th minute goal from Andy Janssen, the Mustangs answered in the 39th minute with a goal of their own from Moritz Lusch to tie the game at 1-1.
After some close calls and a Morningside goal called off, the game stayed tied up all the way until the 102nd minute when Pascal Kutschera netted the game winner to break the tie.
The Bruins held the statistical advantage throughout this one, leading the Mustangs 13-8 in shots, 4-3 in shots on goal and 7-5 in corner kicks. Andy Janssen led the way in shots (4) and goals (1). The Bruins sole assist of the match was from Kortlan Franke.
• Bellevue University assistant baseball coach Mike Schmidt as one of the 2019 American Baseball Coaches Association/Baseball America Assistant Coaches of the Year.
Schmidt represented the NAIA in receiving the award. In 13 seasons at Bellevue University, Schmidt has helped the Bruins to 10 seasons of 40 wins or more, including three 50-win seasons.
He has helped guide the program to seven conference tournament titles and four Avista-NAIA World Series appearances, most recently in 2019.
The 2019 ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coaches of the Year come from 11-different divisions: NCAA Div. I, NCAA Div. II, III, NAIA, NJCAA Div. I, II and III and High School Div. I, II and III. The 11 honorees will be recognized at the 76th annual ABCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
The ABCA and Baseball America began honoring a National Assistant Coach of the Year annually in 1999.
Coaching expertise, recruiting, loyalty to the program and respect for the players and the game are some of the criteria examined when reviewing the candidates for the award.