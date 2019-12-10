The Bellevue Bruins volleyball team finished 1-2 in the Pool Play round of the NAIA national tournament to conclude their 2019 season.
The No. 23 ranked Bruins started the week off in Pool E with a match Tuesday Dec. 3rd against No. 12 Central Methodist.
The Bruins took the first two sets in the match 25-21 and 25-15, but dropped the next three sets 25-17, 25-23 and 15-11.
They were led by Sierra Athen, who finished with 19 kills. Paige Holdsworth finished with 26 digs to lead the team. Coree Lipovsky finished with eight blocks.
Madi Evans finished with 21 digs and Rosa Reed-Bouley added 12 kills.
On Wednesday, the Bruins took on No. 5 Southern Oregon.
Bellevue took the first set 28-26 and dropped the second set 25-10. The Bruins took the third set 25-22 and dropped the fourth set 26-24 to force a decisive fifth set. In the fifth set, Southern Oregon won the set 15-11.
Sierra Athen and Paige Holdsworth led the team in kills and digs, with 13 and 15 each, respectively.
Olivia Gals recorded her second triple-double of the season, recording 44 assists, 13 digs and 12 kills.
Coree Lipovsky added 10 kills and Madi Evans recorded 13 digs.
On Thursday, The Bruins defeated Indiana Kokomo in straight sets 25-14, 25-13 and 25-15.
Sierra Athen led the way for the Bruins recording 11 kills and 19 digs.
Andrea Carson finished with nine kills while Paige Holdsworth and Madi Evans finished with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.