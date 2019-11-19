The Bellevue volleyball team fell to Dakota State in the NSAA semifinals on Friday, Nov. 15.
The tournament started off well for the Bruins, as they defeated Waldorf in the quarterfinals 3-0. The Bruins took all three sets 25-16 and controlled the match throughout the entire way.
Sierra Athen recorded 11 kills and seven digs. Nicole Meyer and Rosa Reed-Bouley recorded eight kills each, respectively.
Madi Evans led the way for the Bruins defensively, recording 13 digs and two aces.
After this win, the Bruins took on Dakota State in the semifinals for a chance to play for the championship.
The Bruins lost the first two sets (20-25 and 20-25), but then battled back to win the next two sets (25-19 and 25-21). They lost the decisive fifth set 11-15 to drop the match.
Athen recorded 16 kills and 17 digs for her 19th double-double of the season. Coree Lipovsky recorded 12 kills and four blocks.
Olivia Galas finished with 47 assists, 17 digs and four blocks.
The score was tied at 7-7 in the fifth set and the Trojans close on an 8-4 run to finish the match off.
Bellevue finished 26-8 overall and 10-4 in the NSAA.
The Bruins still gained an at-large bid in the NAIA National Tournament and will face Lincoln College on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.