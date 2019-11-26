The Bellevue volleyball team has punched their ticket to Sioux City, IA. after defeating Lincoln College in the opening round of the NAIA National Championships.
The Bruins will play in the pool play rounds of the NAIA National Championships form Dec. 3rd and Dec. 5th in Sioux City. They will face No. 12 Central Methodist, No. 5 Southern Oregon and Indiana Kokomo.
The Bruins punched this ticket by defeating Lincoln College at Bellevue West High School on Saturday. The Bruins defeated Lincoln College in straight sets 25-23, 25-22 and 25-16.
Bellevue was led by Sierra Athen who finished with 11 kills and 18 digs. This was her 20th double-double on the season. Paige Holdsworth finished with 10 kills and Madi Evans finished with 12 digs.
Olivia Galas finished with 38 assists and 11 digs.
• The Bellevue men’s basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend at the Viterbo University Invitational.
The Bruins started the weekend losing to No. 24 Saint Francis on Friday 80-62.
Jemeil King led the way for the Bruins, leading the team in every major category. King finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Lewis Hayes and Niamey Harris finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Bruins bounced back with a victory on Saturday over Calumet College of St. Joseph. The No. 22 Bruins won 79-65.
Jemeil King finished with 21 points again to lead the Bruins and Amenofis Mitchell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Lewis Hayes and Jaron Dickson added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Bruins are back in action on Saturday against No. 4 Morningside.