It was not easy and was not pretty but the Bellevue University women's soccer team pulled out a gritty 1-0 victory over Briar Cliff over the weekend.
Junior Lays Freitas had the lone goal of the match in the 25th minute and then some great second half defense from the Bruins helped them hold on for the win.
Emily Weyant had the lone assist of the game and led the Bruins in shots with four. The Freitas goal came off a shot from Weyant that hit the cross bar and Freitas was able to head in the rebound.
Throughout the match, the stifling Bellevue defense was able to hold the Chargers to just one shot on goal and six shots total. The Bruins held the advantage in both categories with two shots on goal and nine shots total. They also held the advantage in corner kicks at 5-2.
The two teams combined for just five shots total in the second half with no goals.
• The Bruins men's soccer team dropped a close contest over the weekend, falling to Benedictine (Kan.) 1-2 after a late goal.
Two turnovers were the cause of the Ravens only two chances which they put away on both occasions.
For the most part, the Bruins controlled this one. They held the advantage in shots 10-4, shots on goal at 5-2 and corner kicks 7-0. Those two turnovers proved to be the deciding factor.
The Ravens got on the board first early, as Girma Kassa netted a 14th minute goal to give Benedictine a 1-0 lead. This would end up being the only goal of the first half.
The Bruins got their equalizer in the second period after freshman Joel Roesler nailed a 58th minute goal, his first of the season.
Then, after another turnover, the Ravens were able to get the deciding goal in the 81st minute from Felipe Cepeda. Benedictine only had two shots on goal, but put them both in the net to decide this one.
• The Bellevue university volleyball team went 1-2 over the weekend, facing some great competition early on in their schedule.
At the Bill Marshall Classic in Hastings, Nebraska, the 22nd-ranked Bruins took on #3 Grand View and #14 Hastings on Friday and faced #10 Eastern Oregon on Saturday.
The Bruins fell in a closely fought five set match to open up the weekend against Grand View. The won the first set 25-23, dropped an intense second set 29-31 and took a 2-1 set lead after winning the third set 25-23. However, they dropped ht fourth set 21-25 and the deciding fifth set 5-15. Sierra Athen led the way in kills with 16.
In the second match, the Bruins made quick work of host school Hastings in straight sets, winning 25-19, 25-18 and 25-19. The Bruins offense was well balanced in this match, with six players recording at least five kills. Rosa Reed-Bouley and Athen had eight kills a piece, while Athen added 12 digs.
On Saturday, the Bruins dropped their only match of the day to Eastern Oregon in four sets. After winning the first set 25-21 and putting Eastern Oregon on their heels, the Mountaineers responded by winning three straight sets and taking the match.
This moved Bellevue to 5-2 on the season while Eastern Oregon moved to 6-0.
Bellevue will next host the Gosarpy.com Labor Day Classic starting tomorrow, Thursday, at Bellevue University. This classic features 26 teams and spans over the course of three days.