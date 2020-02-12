Weather Alert

...A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BRING SOME SNOW AND STRONG WINDS TO THE AREA... .A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BLAST THROUGH EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA ON WEDNESDAY. THE FRONT WILL PUSH IS SCHEDULED TO MOVE ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THIS MORNING, THEN THROUGH SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW, POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN INITIALLY, AND STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH, WILL ACCOMPANY THE FRONT AS IT MOVES SOUTHEAST. WARM TEMPERATURES INITIALLY WILL TURN SHARPLY COLDER. IF ROADS ARE SIDEWALKS ARE WET, THEY WILL ICE OVER OR FLASH FREEZE AS THE MUCH COLDER AIR MOVES IN. THE SHARP CHANGE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE LINCOLN, OMAHA AND COUNCIL BLUFFS ARE BETWEEN 3 PM AND 6 PM. SLICK DRIVING AND WALKING CONDITIONS WILL BE POSSIBLE. ALSO, EVEN THOUGH THE SNOW WILL BE LIGHT, SOME AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD DEVELOP, WITH AREAS OF LOW VISIBILITY. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&