On Jan. 17, Bellevue University baseball assistant coach Mitch Schmidt was recognized as the ABCA/Baseball America Assistant Coach of the Year.
Schmidt is in his 14th season as a coach for the Bruins and has helped lead the Bruins to 10 40-win season and three 50-win seasons.
Schmidt has helped the Bruins qualify for 12 national tournaments, four NAIA national world series appearances, seven regular season conference title and eight conference tournament championships.
• Bellevue University Athletic Director announced Jake Aylward will head the strength and conditioning program for the Bruins.
Aylward will be the first full-time strength and conditioning coach in program history. Aylward is a Bellevue graduate who was a three-time letter winner in baseball.
Aylward will work with all 12 of the Bruins varsity athletic programs. He spent the previous five seasons as the strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach for the Bellevue baseball team.
• Eighteen Bellevue student-athletes have been named NSAA fall sports scholar athletes.
To be eligible for NSAA academic scholar-athlete recognition, a student-athlete must achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
From the men’s cross country team, Edrei Murillo and Cole Wagner were named.
From the women’s cross country team, Alisiara Hobbs, Dayana Montano-Salama and Diana Montano-Salama were named.
From the Bellevue volleyball team, Sierra Athen, Sienna Black, MacKenna Brown, Andrea Carson, Madison Evans, Paige Hays, Paige Holdsworth, Brooklyn Hundt, Coree Lipovsky, Nicole Meyer, Machaela Puck, Rosa Reed-Bouley and Kloeresa Ruth were all named scholar-athletes.