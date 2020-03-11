The Bruin softball team had a busy slate with nine games in a four day span.
Bellevue 8, Spring Arbor 5- The Bruins started the slate off with a win over the Cougars on Tuesday March 3rd. The Bruins scored at least one run within the first five innings despite falling behind 2-0 mid way through the first inning. Multiple hits from Ellie Bliemeister and Madison Machacek, however lead the Bruins to victory as well as a third inning solo homer from Katlyn Kinman.
#4 Marian(Ind.) 8, Bellevue 4- After battling back from a 4-0 deficit, to tie the game in the top of the fifth inning, the Bruins gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth that spoiled the comeback. Katlyn Kinman, Emily Rochford, Randi Henry, and Lauren Jurek all scored runs for Bellevue in this game.
Cornerstone 9, Bellevue 3- A busy Thursday did not start as hoped for Bellevue, as the Golden Eagles of Cornerstone exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning. Despite home runs from Emily Rochford and Kelsey Arnold, the Bruins were not able to get much else going in terms of scoring to try for a rally.
Michigan-Dearborn 11, Bellevue 7 (8 innings)- Despite build a once 4-1 lead, UMD comeback to force extra innings before stealing the game with a walk-off grand slam in an eight inning thriller.
Bellevue 10, Michigan-Dearborn 8- After losing an eight inning heart breaker, the Bruins got a second shot at the Wolverines. The Wolverines seemed to take early command by scoring eight runs in the top of the fourth giving UMD an 8-2 lead at that point. The Bruins rallied backed with a vengeance, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning after scoring one in the fourth to take a 10-8 lead that would stand for the rest of the contest.
Bellevue 4, Missouri Baptist 1- Rochford hit a three run homer that put the Bruins in the driver’s seat in the third inning and never really faced any threats from there onward. Rochford with that homer now has six on the season.
Florida National 3, Bellevue 0- The Bruins were shutout for the first time this season as the Conquistadors rolled to win on Friday evening. Though the Bruins had six hits, they struggled to get runners in scoring position outside of a sixth inning triple by Ellie Bilemeister.
St. Xavier 7, Bellevue 0- Three errors were crucial as Bellevue was forced to face their second consecutive shutout loss. The Cougars had built their 7-0 by the end of the third quarter and cruised on the rest of the way for the win.
Bellevue 11, St. Ambrose 1, 5 innings- The Bruins ended their long string of games in Florida on a high note as they scored at least two runs in the first four innings. Katlyn Kinman and Allison O’Driscoll each hit home runs for the Bruins, as Bellevue, now 10-8, out hit the Fighting Bees 12 to four.