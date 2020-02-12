The Bellevue men’s basketball team scored two wins this weekend, including a win over No. 22 ranked Mayville State. The Bruins improve to 19-7 overall and 9-1 in the NSAA. They also improve their current winning streak to three games.
On Friday, the Bruins took down No. 22 Mayville State 71-56.
It was a huge road win for the Bruins late in the season. The Bruins forced Mayville State into 17 turnovers and dished out 11 assists.
Jemeil King recorded another impressive stat line, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. This was the first double-double of the season for Bellevue.
Lewis Hayes added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins. Jaylen Wiltz recorded 10 points and Isaiah Bates added seven rebounds.
The Bruins forced Mayville State into their worst shooting performance of the season at 34.6 percent.
On Saturday, The Bruins kept the winning going. They defeated Presentation College 74-61 and kept sole possession of first place in the conference.
Wiltz led the way for the Bruins with 22 points. Hayes recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. King and Niamey Harris added 10 points each, respectively.
The Bruins recorded more rebounds, assists and less turnovers in this one.
They also never trailed the Saints.
The Bellevue women’s team went 1-1 during the weekend, losing to No. 14 Mayville State and defeating Presentation. The Bruins moved to 16-10 overall and 7-3 in the NSAA.
On Friday, the Bruins fell short against Mayville State 66-50.
Bellevue got off to a rough start, only recording 18 points in the first half. The Bruins shot just 22.6 percent throughout the game.
Elexis Martinez recorded 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Khalilah Holloway recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Jamie Winkler and Faith Ross added 11 and nine points, respectively.
On Saturday, the Bruins bounced back with a win over Presentation 88-55.
The Bruins recorded 58 points in the second half and 34 points in the fourth quarter to run away with the game.
Winkler led the way with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Laura Jurek, Ross, Holloway and Cassie Jones all recorded 10 points each for the Bruins, respectively.
Jones added five rebounds and three assists and Jurek added four rebounds.
The Bellevue men and women teams have four games left each until they compete in the NSAA tournament.
Jemeil King was named NSAA player of the week after his stadnout performances for the Bruins in recent games.