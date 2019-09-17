After defeating the No. 1 team last week, the Bellevue men’s soccer team continues to trend upwards. The Bruins defeated Briar Cliff, 1-0, in overtime at Bellevue West High School Sept. 11.
With neither team scoring in regulation, the Broncos held a 7-4 advantage in shots after the first half before the Bruins out shot Briar Cliff 6-2 in the second half.
In overtime, the ball entered the Briar Cliff goalie box when Andy Janssen poked the loose ball past the goalie and defender for a goal and victory.
On Saturday, the men’s soccer team defeated Northwestern (Iowa) 3-0. Three goals is the most the Bruins have scored in a game this season.
Austyn Brinkley got the Bruins on the board first, scoring in the 27th minute. In the 37th minute, Federico Umani Ronch made the score 2-0 Bruins. In the second half, Andy Janssen made it 3-0 during the 55th minute and that score would hold for Bellevue.
Bellevue finished with 15 shots and seven shots on goal.
• The Bellevue women’s soccer team defeated Concordia on the road at Bulldog Stadium, 2-1, in overtime Sept. 11.
After neither team scored in the first half, Concordia scored in the 53rd minute to take a 1-0 lead. Then 47 seconds later, Bellevue’s Emily Weyant tied the game with a header.
After going to overtime, the Bruins netted the game-winning goal less than three minutes into the period. Weyant scored her sixth goal of the season off an assist by Daisy Ochoa-Rojas for the win.
On Saturday, Bellevue tied Tabor University after two overtimes. The scoring occurred early, with Tabor getting on the board in the 19th minute.
Emily Weyant tied it up the next minute for the Bruins. No one was able to break out and score for the rest of the match.
Bellevue held the advantage in shots (18-7) and shots on goal (8-5).
• The Bellevue women’s golf team hosted the BU Fall Invitational at Platteview Country Club Sept. 9-10.
The Bruins ended the first round in second place with a team score of 325 strokes. William Penn sat in first place over the Bruins by eight strokes.
In the second round, the Bruins shot a team total 338 strokes to finish in second place with 671 total strokes. William Penn won the invite by 18 strokes over Bellevue.
Bellevue’s Allison Temple won the invite, individually, by shooting a 76 in the first round and 81 strokes in the second round for a total of 157 strokes to win by two.
Madison Brooks finished sixth with 164 strokes while Mikayla King tied for eighth place and Autumn Fateley placed 21st to pace the Bruins.
• The Bellevue men’s cross country team finished seventh in the Bronco Invitational. They ran without their third seeded runner Gerardo Najera.
Chris Casart was the top runner for the Bruins on the day, placing 14th with a 27:44.95.
Cole Wagner finished 26th with a 28:41.37.
The Bellevue women’s team finished eighth out of 11 teams. Lorena Ramirez was their top runner on the day. She finished 24th with a time of 20:49.61.
Alisiara Hobbs finished second for the Bruins with a time of 22:11.69.
• Bellevue University freshman midfielder/defender Alex Cuenca has been named the Association of Independent Institutions’ (A.I.I.) Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for the Week of Sept. 2-8.
Bellevue played two matches last week and Cuenca scored a goal in each contest. Against William Woods on Sept. 5, his 78th minute goal brought the Bruins back to within a goal and gave the team life as they tried to find a late equalizer.
He followed up that performance by scoring the game-winner in the 86th minute as Bellevue knocked off defending National Champion and Preseason No. 1-ranked Central Methodist on Saturday. After taking a chest pass from Austyn Brinkley at the top of the box, Cuenca blasted home a shot into the near-side upper corner that the CMU keeper could only helplessly watch scorch the back of the net.
• For the fourth-straight week, sophomore setter Olivia Galas has earned North Star Athletic Association Setter of the Week honors for her performances in the Bruins two road contests last weekend.
Galas posted a 9.7 assist per set as the No. 22-ranked Bruins went 1-1 on the week. She tallied 39 set assists, five digs, four kills, two service aces and three blocks in BU’s 3-1 victory at the College of the Ozarks on Thursday.
She followed up with a double-double of 48 assists and 12 digs, as well as five blocks (1 solo, 4 assist) and six kills despite a 3-2 setback at No. 17-ranked Central Methodist (Mo.). For the week, Galas racked up 87 assists, 17 digs, 10 kills, 8 blocks (2 solo, 6 assist) and 3 service aces.
The weekly accolade marked her 10th NSAA Setter of the Week honor in her career.