The Bellevue men’s golf team finished first in the NAIA Midwest Invitational on October 14th and 15th.
The Bruins took the first place mantle of 19 teams with a team score of 582 (+14). Alex Zillig finished even overall and in a three way tie for first place to pace the Bruins.
Andre Beccera finished fifth and Floris-Jan Oosterhof finished tied for eighth.
To round out the Bruins, Cameron Lampe finished tied for 13th place and Lautaro Marzilio finished tied for 55th place.
• The Bellevue women’s golf team put up an impressive performance as well, finishing third out of 13 teams at the Sydney Cox Invitational. This Invite concluded their 2019 fall season.
Bellevue finished with a team score of 607. Oklahoma City took the team title with a score of 579.
This was a competitive field, as it featured five nationally ranked teams.
Bellevue freshman Jirattiphon Kung shot an impressive 71 during day 2 to finish seventh overall and lead the Bruins. Madison Brooks finished tied for 10th.
To finish out the scoring for Bellevue, Allison Temple finished tied for 22nd place while Tylah Saifoloi and Mikayla King finished tied for 25th place.
• The Bellevue men’s soccer team drew No. 5 Hastings 1-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 16th.
This was a scoreless game all the way up to the 65th minute, when Bellevue’s Toby Millward scored to make it 1-0 Bruins.
Hastings got their answer in the 75th minute when Dan Wheeler made it 1-1 with 15 minutes left in the game. This would finish as the final score.
The Bruins held the shot advantage at 14-10, while the shots on goal was tied at 5.
Bellevue moved to 7-7-2 on the year while the fifth ranked Broncos moved to 10-0-2 on the year.
• Bellevue swept Dickinson State in straight sets on Friday, Oct. 18th to continue their high level of play. They also swept Valley City State the following day.
Against Dickinson State, the No. 15 Bruins won in straight sets 27-25, 25-16 and 26-24.
Sophomore Sierra Athen continued her great season as she recorded 13 kills. Olivia Galas also finished with 30 assist, eight digs and six kills for the Bruins.
Against Valley City State, The Bruins also won in straight sets 25-20, 25-13 and 25-21.
Coree Lipovsky and Paige Holdsworth led the way for the Bruins, combining for 19 kills.
Olivia Galas finished with 39 assists, five digs and five kills while Sierra Athen produced her 15th double double of the season, finishing with 10 kills and 11 digs.
Madi Evans finished with 15 digs as well for Bellevue.
With these wins, the Bruins move to 21-5 overall and 7-2 in the NSAA. They have also won 10 out of their last 11 matches.
• The Bellevue men’s basketball team kicked off their season with a 110-68 victory over Baptist Bible College. The Bruins won the second half 56-25 to pull away in this one.
Connor Dukes finished with 26 points and was 7-of-12 from behind the arc to lead the Bruins. Jemeil King finished with 18 points to go along with seven assist and seven rebounds.
The Bruins held the rebound advantage 48-38 and the assist advantage 26-10 in this one.
They also shot 54 percent from the field and finished 20-for-39 from three-point range.
• For the eighth time this season, sophomore Olivia Galas has been named the North Star Athletic Association Setter of the Week.
Galas averaged 11.50 assists, 2.17 digs, and 1.83 kills per set in the two sweeps. She also hit at a .435 clip, totaling 11 kills with just one error in 23 attempts. In BU’s win over the Blue Hawks, Galas produced 30 assists, eight digs, six kills, and a pair of service aces. She hit .600 on the night with no attacking errors.
In Bellevue’s victory at VCSU, Galas tallied 39 assists, five digs, and five kills.
Galas currently ranks first in the NSAA and eighth nationally with 10.78 assists per set and 1,024 total assists.