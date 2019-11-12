The Bellevue men’s cross country team finished fourth at the NSAA cross country championships on Friday.
Bellevue finished with a team score of 98.
The Bruins were paced by two top-10 finishers in this race. Sophomore Cole Wagner finished eighth overall with a time of 27:06.1 and junior Chris Casart finished ninth with a time of 27:13.7.
Freshman Edrei Murillo finished 26th overall with a time of 28:39.7.
Aaron Newton and Salah Hilowle rounded out the scoring for the Bruins, finishing 29th and 41st, respectively.
Dakota State took the team title with a score of 29 and Braden Curnow of Dakota State took the individual title with a time of 25:18.8.
• The Bellevue women’s cross country team finished fifth at the NSAA cross country championships with a team score of 112.
Sophomore Lorena Ramirez led the Bruins, finishing 10th overall with a time of 20:58.6.
Isabelle Gonzalez finished 20th with a time of 22:14.4 and Alisiara Hobbs finished 22nd with a time of 22:21.2.
Mai Dar and Dayana Montano-Salama rounded out the scoring for the Bruins, finishing 28th and 32nd, respectively.
Dickinson State took home the team title with a score of 41 over Dakota State. Dickinson State’s Lisa Townsend took home the individual title with a time of 20:12.4.
• The Bellevue women’s basketball team fell 69-61 on Wednesday to Kansas Wesleyan to fall to 4-2 on the season thus far.
Bellevue held the first quarter advantage, but Wesleyan took the other three quarters to win the game.
Elexis Martinez put up another impressive performance, recording 22 points and 12 rebounds
Jerrene Richardson finished with an impressive stat line, putting up 14 points, four rebounds and two steals for the Bruins.
The Coyotes out rebounded the Bruins 41-38 and finished with more assists. Bellevue finished with 21 turnovers.
• The Bellevue men’s basketball team defeated Avila 81-69 on Saturday to snap their two game losing streak.
Jemeil King led the way in all major categories for the Bruins, scoring 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Niamey Harris scored 16 for the Bruins to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bellevue finished with 22 points off turnovers and 30 bench points.
Lewis Hayes finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Bruins as well.
• The Bellevue volleyball team dropped a close four set match to Dakota State on Friday.
The Bruins won the first 25-21, but lost three straight (24-26, 20-25 and 24-26) to drop the match.
Sierra Athen led the way for the Bruins with 12 kills and four blocks and Madi Evans recorded 20 digs. Andrea Carson also recorded 12 kills.
Olivia Galas recorded 38 assists, eight digs and three kills.