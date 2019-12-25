The Bellevue University men’s basketball traveled to Puerto Rico to take part in the Puerto Rico Clasico.
This was an amazing opportunity for the student-athletes to go to a different place and compete against new teams.
The Bruins won their first game on Monday, Dec. 16, over the Polytechnic institute of Puerto Rico, 67-41.
The Bruins played their best defensive game of the year, holding their opponent to just 41 points.
Connor Dukes led the way for the Bruins, scoring 13 points. Lewis Hayes and Isaiah Bates each added in 10 points, respectively.
The Bruins held the rebound advantage 42-24 and the assist advantage 12-7.
Lewis Hayes added eight points and Jemeil King added six points and eight rebounds.
In their second game, the Bruins defeated Sacred Heart on Dec. 17, 75-66. Connor Dukes led the way again for the Bruins, scoring 17 points.
Dukes finished with 30 points in two games in Puerto Rico.
Jemeil King and Jaron Dickson added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Lewis Hayes added 11 points and six rebounds.
• The Bellevue women’s basketball team defeated Cottey College on Dec. 14th. The Bruins dominated, winning 83-60.
The Bruins got out to a 39-28 lead at halftime and kept the momentum going through the second half.
Five Bruins finished in double-digits to show the balance and depth of the team.
Miranda Hennings led the way with 15 points and shooting 5-for-6 from the three-point line.
Taeha Pankey, Lexi Allen and Faith Ross all finished with 12 points, respectively.
Elexis Martinez finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Ayiana Uhde added 11 points for the Bruins.