The Bellevue University men’s basketball team defeated Presentation 79-67 to move to 14-6 on the season and 4-0 in the NSAA.
Five Bruins scored in the double digits to pace Bellevue in this one. They also finished with 23 assists, 16 more than Presentation.
Jaylen Wiltz (15), Niamey Harris (13), Isaiah Bates (12), Connor Dukes (12) and Jaron Dickson (11) all finished in double-digits.
Dickson added eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Jemeil King added seven points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. Bellevue also finished with 27 bench points.
• The Bellevue women’s team also put on a good showing against Presentation, winning 79-43.
The Bruins used a 24-7 lead after the opening quarter to start strong and hold their lead throughout.
The Bruins finished with 37 points off of Presentation’s turnovers.
Jerrene Richardson led the way for the Bruins with 13 points. Elexis Martinez finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
Cassie Jones and Jamie Winkler added eight points each, respectively.
With this win, Bellevue moved to 12-8 on the season and 3-1 in the NSAA.