The Bellevue University women’s soccer team is entering the 2019 season with a new coach under the helm.
Tom White takes over as the Bruins head coach. He was an assistant for the men’s team since 2016. Before going into coaching, White played for Bellevue from 2006 and 2008-10 as a midfielder.
The Bruins finished 10-5 last season with their season ending in the A.I.I. semifinal. The 10 wins marks the 15th-straight season with at least 10 wins. White will look to get the Bruins to the national tournament for the first time since 2014 when they made it five-straight years.
Though, the BU is 35-5-2 in league play since 2010 and won 11 of 16 conference championships (regular season and post-season) during that span.
As a team, Bellevue lost seven seniors from last season, but have a big group of upperclassmen now to take over the reigns. They have three senior to go along with eight juniors.
Emily Weyant returns to lead the group of forwards. The junior, who was named to the All-A.I.I. second team last season, posted 10 goals to lead the group in 12 starts. She will be counted on early until others step up as BU lost its other four top goal scorers from 2018.
Other forwards looking to contribute early are junior Austin Perez and sophomore Carolina Rincon. Perez scored two goals in 10 games, while Rincon played in five games with one assist.
Freshman fowards Kaycee Driever, Jaedyn Tryon, Taylan Murphey and Angela Miranda, who went to Omaha Bryan, will have a chance at playing time early in their careers.
Bellevue is thin at the midfielder position. Seniors Marilia Lages and Rylan Mahoney return for a final season. Lages redshirted last season, while Mahoney, a Platteview grad, played in 10 games with two goals and assists.
Sophomore Daisy Ochoa-Rojas played in seven games with one goal, while freshman Maddy Vasquez and former Bellevue West grad and Oral Roberts transfer Courtney Wallingford enter the program. The position, as a whole, has zero starts under their belts.
The deepest position will be the Bruin defenders. Sophomore Saskia Pepel headlines the group after being named A.I.I. co-Newcomer of the Year and All-A.I.I. first team selection last season when she finished with 13 starts and one goal.
Senior Sarah Zeleny, a Gretna grad, started 13 games last season and junior Emma Phillipson appeared in 12 games with one start. Junior Jayda Noble, a Bellevue West grad, played in five games.
Junior defender Lays Freitas is the darkhouse of the group after sitting out 2018 with a medical redshirt. In 2017, she appeared in 13 games with 10 starts which helped the Bruin defense record seven shutouts.
Sophomore Emah Maahs and junior Chloe Madigan transfer from Wayne State to provide depth, while Abril Mendez comes into the program from Omaha Bryan.
Junior goalkeeper Sabrina Staufenbiel returns after starting all 13 games allowing 17 goals and stopping 41 shots for 70.7 save percentage. She earned second team All-A.I.I. honors last season.
Alanya Hannigan transfers from Cloud County Community College to compete for the starting job. The junior goalkeeper finished with a 18-7 record in 25 career starts with 93 career saves and 1.57 goals against average in her two year at Cloud County CC.
As for the coaching staff, White added assistant coaches Amy Tilley and Digger Hawkins. Tilley played for the Bruins during the 1997 and 1998 seasons appearing in 32 games. She comes to Bellevue with 14 years of coaching experience, including two years as the Micro Director at Midwest Premier Academy.
Hawkins is the Gretna High School girl’s head coach and will provide plenty coaching and playing experience to the program.
The Bruins open their 2019 campaign tomorrow, Thursday, at Morningside College with kick-off at 5:30 p.m. from Elmwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa.