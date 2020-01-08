The Bellevue men’s basketball team needed a comeback to take down Nebraska Christian College on Saturday, but they did pull it off, winning 54-52.
The Bruins closed the game on a 14-2 run to take the victory and move to 11-6 on the season.
Jemeil King put up another great stat line, recording 16 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead the Bruins. Niamey Harris recorded 11 points, five steals and four rebounds.
For NCC, the lone scorer in double-figures was Jordan Makanjuola, who recorded 10 points and four rebounds.
Both teams struggled from the field and played great defense to keep this one low scoring.
On Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, the Bruins took on College of the Ozarks and Graceland.
Against College of the Ozarks, the Bruins took the win in a high scoring affair, 91-82. The Bruins shot 17-for-31 from three-point range to pace their offense in this one.
Amenofis Mitchell scored 16 points to lead the way for Bellevue. He finished 4-for-7 from three-point range. Connor Dukes added 15 points and five threes.
Jemeil King finished with 13 points, six assists and three rebounds. Isaiah Bates 12 points and four rebounds and Jaron Dickson recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Bruins used a six point lead at the half to pace their second half scoring.
Against Graceland, the Bruins dropped a double-OT contest 94-90.
Jemeil King finished with a career high 34 points while adding eight assists and five rebounds.
Connor Dukes finished with 18 points on four three-pointers. Lewis Hayes recorded 14 points and three rebounds.
Isaiah Bates finished with a near double-double, recording 12 points and nine rebounds.
• The Bellevue women’s basketball team used a 29 point third quarter to pace their blow out of Nebraska Christian on Saturday. The Bruins defeated the Sentinels 72-48.
Elexis Martinez led the way for the Bruins, recording 17 points, five steals, three rebounds and two blocks.
Faith Ross recorded 14 points and three steals and Lexi Allen added 10 points and four rebounds.
Eleven Bruins got into the scoring column in this one.
The Bruins took on No. 3 College of the Ozarks and Haskell Indian Nations on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.
Against No. 3 College of the Ozarks, The Bruins dropped a tightly contested game 65-56. Elexis Martinez recorded another impressive stat line, scoring 17 points and adding nine rebounds.
Faith Ross added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Taeha Pankey recorded six rebounds and five assists.
Against Haskell Indian Nations, Bellevue used an 18-11 advantage after the fist quarter to pace them in this victory. The Bruins won this one easily, 71-48.
Jamie Winkler led the way for the Bruins, recording 19 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Taeha Pankey recorded 10 points and three assists. Delaney VanBlaricon finished with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Elexis Martinez recorded four points and six rebounds.
Bellevue finished with 19 assists.