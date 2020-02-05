Bellevue East won the Roncalli Invite on Saturday over 10 other teams. It was a close one, barely edging out Lincoln Pius X 178.5-167. The had their final eight wrestlers pull out victories to take home the trophy.
• Gretna, Omaha Bryan, Gross Catholic, Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South all competed in the Monarch Duals over the weekend. All teams competed in four dual matches.
Papio finished 3-1 on the day. They defeated Omaha Bryan 43-25, Gretna 46-20 and Wahoo 53-21. They lost to Hastings 40-29.
Omaha Bryan also finished 3-1 on the day. They defeated Papio South 36-26, Gretna 42-25 and Wahoo 48-36.
Gretna finished 2-2 with wins over Lincoln Southeast 37-20 and Wahoo 45-24. They were defeated by Papio 46-20 and Bryan 42-25.
Papio South finished 2-2 in the Monarch Duals. They defeated Gross 54-30 and Lincoln Southeast 50-27. They lost to Omaha Bryan 36-26 and lost to Hastings 39-26.
Gross Catholic finished 0-4 on the day. They dropped their matches to Hastings 68-9, Lincoln Southeast 54-22, Papio South 54-30 and Wahoo 47-25.
Regular season results:
Omaha Central 51 Gretna 30- The feather weights and lighter weights put the Dragons in an early debt that gave Central the dual win last Tuesday night.
Ayden Hall at 113, John Weed at 160, TJ Huber at 182, Jackson Arend at 195, and Caleb Hardy at 285 were all winners for Gretna.
Omaha Bryan 54 Lincoln High 18- The Bears won all but four of the matches in this dual, and within Bryan’s 10 wins, four wins were by pins.
Fabian Reid at 285, Mohamud Abdi at 106, Noor Salat at 113, Yusuf Mohamed at 120, Abdi Mohamed at 126, Tobin Wingender at 138, Teddy Pokett at 145, Carlo Jiminez-Fuentes at 160, Jacob Schoenauer at 182, Jaylon Walker at 220 all collected wins for the Bears.
Omaha Bryan 68 Lincoln North Star 10- In this dual, the Bears won all but two matches, and nine of these victories came by pins.
Noor Salat at 113, Yusuf Mohamed at 120, Abdi Mohamed at 126, Angel Reyes at 132, Tobin Wingender at 145, Carlo Jiminez-Fuentes at 160, Chase Pokett at 170, Jacob Schoenauer at 182, Fernando Gonzalez at 195, Jaylon Walker at 220, Fabian Reid at 285, and Mohamud Abdi at 106 brough in wins for the Bears.
Ralston 42 Elkhorn 36- The Rams heavyweights gave Ralston enough of a push to squeak by Elkhorn in a very competitive Tuesday night duel.
Jeremy Mckee at 126, Caden Corcoran at 132, Noah Talmadge at 145, Jackson Corry at 170, Brandon Cavender at 182, Aaron Fowler at 195, and David Hernandez at 285 were winners for the Rams.
Papillion-La Vista South 72 Omaha Northwest 9- The Titans dominated Wednesday’s dual as all but two matches ended in favor of the Titans.
Papillion La-Vista South 48 Omaha Westside 21- Titans went on to win another dual on Wednesday evening as they topped the Westside Warriors after winning the final five matches of the dual.
Cade Schendt at 182, Tyler Robinson at 220, Cam Ralston at 113, Daniel Rangel-Kramp at 126, Stone Sindelar at 138, Alex Irizarry at 145, Jason Rivera at 152, Caleb Connor at 160, and Trace Marco at 170 got wins for the titans in this dual.
Bellevue East 51 Bellevue West 30- The Chieftains edged the Thunderbirds in this inner city showdown, as seven of the nine wins for Bellevue East came by pins.
For the Chieftains, Branson Greib was the first for East to win by pin at weight class 132, Daniel DeRosier also won by fall at class 138, at 145 Jacob Francois won by a 10-5 decision. Dalton Filbotte at 152 won by pin, James Larson won by pin in the second period at 160, Ashton Evans at 170 won by fall in the third period.Preston Welch won the 285 game early in the second period. Truman Koehler at 113 and Garrett Grice at 120 also got wins by fall for East.
For the Thunderbirds, Grant Moraski at 126, Jack McDonnell at 182, James Keller at 195, Benjamin Hazel at 220, and Corey Simbre at 106 brought in the wins for West.
Papillion-La Vista 33 Bennington 28- The Monarchs went back and forth the whole night with Bennington, but thanks to four wins by pin, Papillion-La Vista hung on for the dual victory.
Dominic Martinez at 106, Jordan Bobier at 120, Ian Rudner at 126, Coleton Haggin at 152, Cole Price at 160, Alex Morris at 170, and Alek Abels at 195 produced wins for the Monarchs.
Platteview 39 Nebraska City 33- The Trojans won one of the last matches of the night by pin in the second period to edge out Nebraska City in a close, entertaining, Friday night dual.
Nick Horst at 182, Leo Guenther at 220, Gage Ryba at 106, Aiden Riha at 120, Bryar Nadrchal at 126, Nick Demonte at 132, Garrett Johnson at 145, and Elliot Steinhoff at 152 earned wins for the Trojans.